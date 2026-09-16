Smartphone Use: Habit or Addiction?

Smartphone addiction is rarely a true clinical dependency, but rather a set of automatic behavioral patterns driven by software engineered to trigger dopamine release, according to Hendrik Peuskens, a psychiatrist and addiction expert at UPC KU Leuven, speaking on Radio 1 program De wereld van Sofie.

How Algorithmic Loops Hijack Dopamine Pathways

We’ve all stared at a slab of glass for three hours straight, wondering where the evening went. It’s easy to blame lack of willpower. But the architecture of modern applications is explicitly designed to bypass our cognitive filters. As Peuskens points out, the hardware, software, and content ecosystems are built to keep us engaged by constantly feeding our desire for stimulation.

At the center of this mechanism is dopamine. This neurotransmitter drives anticipation and attention toward rewarding stimuli. Mobile apps leverage this by serving up unpredictable rewards. Algorithms get increasingly good at predicting what captures our focus, creating feedback loops that make putting the phone down feel like a deliberate act of mental friction.

Habit Versus Dependency: Redefining Problematic Usage

It’s tempting to throw around terms like “digital junkies,” but clinical realities are more nuanced. Peuskens draws a hard line between a chemical dependency, like alcoholism or drug addiction, and daily smartphone usage. For the vast majority of people, frequent screen checks are simply deeply ingrained habits and automatic motor patterns.

You reach for your pocket because your brain expects a quick hit of novelty to break the boredom. It becomes problematic only when the user loses control. If you cannot stop, or if you keep scrolling despite negative consequences, you’ve crossed the boundary from a harmless habit into an unhealthy compulsion.

The tech industry relies heavily on this gray area. By keeping the friction of opening an app as close to zero as possible, platforms ensure that default behavior always favors engagement.

Why Dopamine Detoxes Fall Short

Peuskens notes that these restrictive cleanses are not a silver bullet. Abstaining from your phone for twenty-four hours doesn’t rewrite the neural pathways forged by years of daily habit.

Instead of radical abstinence, a pragmatic approach yields better results. Start by auditing your actual screen time metrics. Once you know where those hours are going, build intentional friction into your day by carving out specific smartphone-free zones and windows.

Raw screen time totals can also be deeply misleading. Two hours spent debugging code or reading a complex technical whitepaper on a mobile device looks identical on a weekly telemetry report to two hours of mindless algorithmic scrolling. Content matters just as much as duration. As Peuskens emphasizes, the critical question isn’t just how much time we spend staring at our displays, but what we are actually doing while we are there.