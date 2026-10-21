SuperValu and Centra Fish Recalled Over Listeria Risk

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an expanded safety notice regarding widespread listeria contamination across multiple smoked salmon, mackerel, and prawn cocktail product lines sold at major Irish retailers Centra and Supervalu, carrying incubation periods stretching up to 70 days.

Listeria Poses Risks to Vulnerable Groups

Health Hazard: Listeria monocytogenes poses severe complications for vulnerable demographics, including pregnant women, infants, and older adults, with symptom onset averaging three weeks.

Listeria monocytogenes poses severe complications for vulnerable demographics, including pregnant women, infants, and older adults, with symptom onset averaging three weeks. Regulatory Escalation: This directive follows a prior smoked salmon recall issued the previous Wednesday, marking a widening containment effort across national distribution networks.

FSAI Recalls Various Seafood Products

Irish food safety regulators widened an ongoing market withdrawal to encompass an extensive inventory of seafood items. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) confirmed that batches of smoked salmon, mackerel, and prawn cocktail products of all use-by dates have been recalled due to the presence of Listeria. The action follows an initial smoked salmon recall launched the prior Wednesday.

Batches of fish products from Centra and Supervalu have been recalled due to the presence of listeria. Smoked salmon, mackerel and prawn cocktail products of all use-by dates are being recalled. https://t.co/3fZjwwWuA7 — https://x.com/thejournal_ie/status/2112626461379072009

The inventory affected spans several brand tiers. Impacted items include multiple weights of standard Supervalu Smoked Salmon (300g, 150g, 100g, and 40g variants), Supervalu BBQ Salmon (100g), Whiskey Smoked Salmon (100g), and Organic Smoked Salmon (100g). Signature-tier products are similarly implicated, featuring Signature Applewood Smoked Salmon (300g and 100g), Peppered Oak Roasted Salmon Darnes (185g), Dingle Gin Infused Smoked Salmon (100g), Smoked Salmon Ribbons (80g), Organic Smoked Salmon (250g), Dill & Black Pepper Smoked Salmon (100g), and Atlantic Prawn Cocktail (180g). Additional entries feature Supervalu Prawn Cocktail (180g) and Smoked Peppered Mackerel (160g), alongside Centra-branded BBQ Salmon (100g) and Smoked Salmon (100g), plus Inspired Applewood Smoked Salmon (80g) and Atlantic Prawn Cocktail (180g).

Retailers Must Warn Customers and Remove Stock

The FSAI instructed commercial operators to contact affected customers directly, pull implicated batches from retail displays, and supply mandatory point-of-sale warnings. Consumers possessing any of the listed seafood items have been instructed to discard them or return them to the point of purchase.

Photo: RTE.ie

While healthy individuals contracting Listeria monocytogenes typically experience mild, flu-like indicators or gastrointestinal distress—such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea—the pathogen presents acute clinical risks for specific demographics. Pregnant women, infants, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals face significantly heightened vulnerabilities to invasive listeriosis.

Product Category Affected Brands Weight Variations Smoked Salmon Supervalu, Signature, Centra, Inspired 40g, 80g, 100g, 150g, 250g, 300g Specialty Salmon (BBQ, Whiskey, Gin, Roasted) Supervalu, Signature, Centra 100g, 185g Prawn Cocktails Supervalu, Signature, Inspired 180g Mackerel Supervalu 160g

Pathogen Incubation and Operational Outlook

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled batches of Supervalu and Centra salmon, mackerel and prawn cocktail products due to the presence of Listeria monocytogeneshttps://t.co/vPqZgNSN80 — https://x.com/rtenews/status/2112623118208717303