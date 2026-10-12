TechRadar Weekly: Top Tech News and Updates

Amazon has overhauled its budget tablet lineup by dropping the “Fire” brand in favor of “Alexa” and introducing a full Android operating system complete with the Google Play Store, according to TechRadar.

Amazon Replaces Fire Brand with Android-Powered Alexa Tablets

For years, Amazon’s Fire tablets served as cheap entry-level devices locked inside a walled ecosystem. That era is officially over. Three new tablets have dropped the legacy branding entirely, opting instead for the Alexa moniker.

More importantly, these devices run a full build of Android. Users no longer have to side-load apps or fight the restricted Amazon Appstore just to get standard utilities. YouTube and the entire catalog of Google Play Store offerings are accessible out of the box.

This architectural change drags Amazon’s hardware directly into the ring against conventional Android slates and Apple’s iPad lineup. Removing software friction instantly widens the potential buyer demographic.

Starlink Mobile Targets 800 MHz Spectrum to Battle Major Carriers

Starlink Mobile secured additional spectrum in the low-frequency 800 MHz band this week.

SpaceX claims it wants to construct the most advanced mobile network on the planet.

Garmin Introduces the Enduro 4 and Approach S72 Smartwatches

On the rugged hardware front, Garmin debuted two specialized timepieces: the Enduro 4 and the golf-centric Approach S72. The Enduro 4 relies on a 1.4-inch Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) display.

It achieves an astonishing 90-day battery life profile under optimal conditions. That figure makes it the longest-lasting GPS watch in Garmin’s entire hardware ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Approach S72 replaces the older S71 model. It packs biometric tracking for heart rate metrics during a round and loads over 43,000 golf courses straight to the wrist, complete with swing-consistency analysis tools.

Google Restricts Gemini Access and OpenAI Rolls Out Interactive UI

Free accounts and Google AI Plus subscribers no longer face simple rate limits. Instead, model selection is now tied directly to the subscription tier. Advanced architectures are locked behind higher paywalls, mirroring the gatekeeping models popularized by OpenAI.

Improvements in Hardware and Audio Software Released

Android devices also finally picked up a virtual volume slider mirroring the iOS app experience. Library searches received under-the-hood streamlining to cut down on app lag.

It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage. However, buyers will have to wait; mass commercialization is not scheduled until late next year.