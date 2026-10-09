Toupine Opens Local Salad Bar in Rodez

Centre Presse Aveyron has launched “Un jeune, un projet,” a weekly video series created in partnership with the Région Occitanie to highlight local entrepreneurial initiatives. Every Friday, the digital platform spotlights young talents in Aveyron who transform distinct concepts into active businesses across the department.

Launch of the Aveyron Youth Initiative

Centre Presse Aveyron produces the weekly video series “Un jeune, un projet” in partnership with the Région Occitanie.

The initiative focuses on young Aveyronnais entrepreneurs operating various enterprises, associations, and local product ventures.

Featured participants include Rémi Frugère alongside partners Robin Jeansou, Fabien Godin, and Pierre Frugère.

The Culinary Venture in Rodez

Among the showcased ventures is Toupine (Le bon Mescladis), a salad bar located in the Bourran district of Rodez. The establishment is managed by a quartet of friends: Robin Jeansou, Fabien Godin, Pierre Frugère, and Rémi Frugère. The business model centers entirely on homemade cuisine utilizing local terroir products, featuring seasonal recipes that adapt throughout the year. The four associates officially launched their culinary project on February 2.

Venture Detail Specification Business Name Toupine (Le bon Mescladis) Location Bourran district, Rodez Founding Partners Robin Jeansou, Fabien Godin, Pierre Frugère, Rémi Frugère Launch Date February 2

Series Schedule and Scope

The “Un jeune, un projet” series releases new installments every Friday on Centre Presse Aveyron. The platform highlights individuals who take risks to build local enterprises, covering diverse sectors from regional gastronomy to community associations. The partnership with the Région Occitanie underpins the ongoing weekly rollout of these portraits across Aveyron.