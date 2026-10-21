US Midterm Elections 2026: Market Impact, Key Dates and Trading Scenarios

The 2026 United States midterm elections on November 3 arrive as markets price in a congressional split, with the S&P 500 down 1.4% from its October record and the U.S. dollar holding near an 18-month high.

Market Positioning Ahead of the November Vote

Options data from Barclays on October 1 indicated an implied S&P 500 move of roughly 0.8% for November 4, reflecting modest near-term volatility expectations.

Republicans hold 219 seats in the House and 53 in the Senate ahead of the ballot, while Democrats control 214 House seats and 47 Senate seats.

Polling from the Pew Research Center conducted between September 28 and October 4 showed 55% of adults expecting a Democratic House.

Congressional Control and Voting Timelines

Voters will decide all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, alongside 35 of the 100 Senate seats and 39 governorships, according to Morgan Stanley Research data. To secure a Senate majority, Democrats need a net gain of four seats while defending 13 seats currently under their control.

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Polls close between 23:00 GMT on November 3 and 06:00 GMT on November 4, directing the bulk of election outcomes into the Asian and European trading sessions on Wednesday, November 4. While definitive tallies can emerge within hours, contested races can extend the count by days. In the 2022 midterms, Senate control was not resolved until November 12 when Nevada results were finalized.

Equities, Currencies, and Precious Metals Positioning

Asset classes enter the election week against a backdrop of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 closed at 7 712,57 on October 20, sitting 1.4% below its October 6 peak of 7 818,93. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 closed near 29,490 on October 20, down approximately 6% from its October 5 high amid pressures on artificial intelligence and semiconductor holdings.

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Asset Index Recent Closing Level Performance Marker S&P 500 (US500) 7 712,57 (Oct. 20) Down 1.4% from record Nasdaq 100 (US100) 29,490 (Oct. 20) Down 6% from October high U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) 101.71 (Oct. 20) Near 18-month highs Spot Gold $4,120.76 (Oct. 21) 26% below January record

The U.S. Dollar Index retreated to 101.71 at the October 20 close following an 18-month high near 102.95 reached after September inflation prints. Spot gold traded at $4,120.76 at 08:42 GMT on October 21, approximately 26% below its January 29 record of $5,602, pressured by rising real yields and Federal Reserve policy.

Potential Post-Election Scenarios

Market analysts have outlined distinct market trajectories based on the electoral outcome. Under a total Democratic sweep, which prediction markets view as a primary scenario, Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett suggested a potential catalyst for a 10% pullback in U.S. equities, accompanied by a softer dollar. Conversely, a split Congress maintaining a Democratic House and Republican Senate mirrors the 2018 alignment, which analysts characterize as a potential legislative gridlock scenario impacting federal budget negotiations.

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Historical analysis across eight midterm cycles from 1994 to 2022 indicates that the annual low point in equity markets occurred prior to the vote in seven of those instances, with subsequent 11-month periods posting positive returns. However, rising Treasury yields and monetary policy cycles remain primary variables for trading desks monitoring the November outcome.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.