Vasco da Gama vs. Boca Juniors: How to Watch Copa Sudamericana Semifinal Live TV and Stream

Boca Juniors visits Vasco da Gama this Tuesday at 21.30 local time at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro for the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals, with Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela in charge. TyC Sports reported that television broadcasts are available through DSports, with streaming options on DGO, Paramount+, and Prime Video.

Vasco Da Gama Fights to Avoid Relegation

Ahead of the crucial fixture, Vasco da Gama comes off a 1-0 defeat against São Paulo in the Brasileirão utilizing a majority of starters, which halted a seven-match unbeaten run. In the standings, the Brazilian side sits 15th with 35 points, three points away from the relegation zone and four points shy of qualification for the upcoming Copa Sudamericana, with Argentines Santiago Sosa and Alan Lescano set to return to the starting lineup.

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The Maracanã Showdown and Qualification Scenarios

Vasco da Gama holds a 1-0 aggregate advantage following the first leg victory at the Bombonera, placing the onus entirely on the Argentine side in enemy territory. Any draw or victory by the Brazilian hosts sends them through to the decisive match.

Olé recalled a similar historical precedent from 2014, when an Arruabarrena-led Boca side overturned a 1-0 home deficit against Deportivo Capiatá in the same tournament before advancing via penalties. The current squad aims to replicate that resilience inside one of South America’s most imposing venues.

VASCO DA GAMA VS. BOCA JUNIORS PRE-GAME | LINEUP, ABSENCES, INFO AND ANALYSIS | 2026 SUDAMERICANA

Leandro Paredes Risks Injury Before Superclásico

Squad fitness dominates the buildup as key contributors push to clear medical hurdles ahead of kickoff. Leandro Paredes suffered a tear against Instituto in Córdoba eleven days prior but is eager to start despite the risk of exacerbating the issue and ultimately missing the superclásico against River on November 1 and even the Torneo Clausura and Copa Argentina finals, according to Página|12. Arruabarrena acknowledged the delicate balance, stating, Lea está trabajando casi a la par del grupo. Obviamente que los plazos no son los que pensaba en principio. Está bien, vamos a ver en estas horas que quedan cómo vamos a formar. Él quiere estar, pero hay un riesgo, ya veremos…

Alan Velasco also returned to training after tearing a muscle against Unión on October 2, cutting his recovery window down to eighteen days. Meanwhile, Sebastián Villa recovered quickly from an ankle sprain sustained in the first leg and remains available for selection. The projected lineup features Montero in goal; a backline of Lozano, Di Lollo, Herrera, and Blanco; Ascacíbar, Paredes or Battaglia, and Delgado in midfield; with Velasco or Villa alongside Merentiel and Flores leading the attack, as reported by Página|12.

Photo: Página|12

Fans Gather in Rio de Janeiro

Ahead of the match, supporters converged on Copacabana beach from numerous locations, including Ensenada, Avellaneda, Lomas, Gerli, and neighborhoods across the western districts such as Ramos Mejía, Ciudadela, Haedo, and Paso del Rey. Fans also arrived from Zona Norte localities like Don Torcuato, Béccar, San Fernando, and Pacheco, alongside Autonomous City of Buenos Aires neighborhoods including Caballito, Flores, Lugano, La Boca, Parque Patricios, and Barracas.

Broadcasting Channels and Live Coverage

Fans seeking television coverage can access DSports across multiple cable and satellite providers, including channel 1610 on DirecTV, channel 109 on Flow and Telecentro, channel 209 on Movistar TV, and channel 114 on Claro, as detailed by TyC Sports. Digital streaming options include Paramount+, Prime Video, and DGO, while live text updates remain active on the TyC Sports official website.

ARGENTINE PRESS IN PANIC AHEAD OF VASCO VS BOCA JUNIORS IN THE SUDAMERICANA

Fixture Detail Information Tournament Copa Sudamericana (Semifinal – Return Leg) Stadium Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro Referee Jesús Valenzuela (VEN) First Leg Score Vasco da Gama 1 – 0 Boca Juniors