The White House asserted on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump has done “more than anyone” to protect Canada from threats, a striking declaration that arrives in the wake of revelations that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has quietly modeled a hypothetical military defense against an American invasion.

A White House Defense Against Extreme Tail Risks

The diplomatic friction intensified after Prime Minister Mark Carney told The New York Times this week that he had carefully examined the possibility of a U.S.-led military invasion. When pressed on whether he took President Trump’s past threats to make Canada a 51st state seriously, the Prime Minister characterized the probability of such an action as an “extreme tail risk.” In finance and risk management, a tail risk refers to a very rare event that would cause enormous damage but is typically ignored due to its minuscule probability.

Responding directly to those comments on Thursday, Anna Kelly, principal deputy press secretary at the White House, told The Globe and Mail that Mr. Carney should be grateful for American assistance. “President Trump has done more than anyone to protect the great people of Canada,” Ms. Kelly said in an e-mailed statement, pointing directly to grand strategic initiatives like the proposed Golden Dome missile defense system.

The Golden Dome project aims to combine and expand existing U.S. missile defenses, incorporating outer-space interceptors to better the threat of counterballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles. Ms. Kelly argued that the defense shield is designed to secure both nations. Beyond military security, the White House maintained that the administration’s trade proposals represent protections for the country.

The Collapse of Trade Negotiations and Escalating Retaliatory Tariffs

Economic relations between Ottawa and Washington remain deeply fractured following the collapse of bilateral trade negotiations in August. At the time, Mr. Carney walked away from the bargaining table, declaring that the United States had offered a “bad deal” that “asked too much and offered too little” for Canada. In contrast, Ms. Kelly insisted that Mr. Trump had offered “an extraordinarily generous trade agreement to level the playing field for American farmers and workers,” urging Ottawa to return to the table to finalize an agreement that benefits citizens on both sides of the border.

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The breakdown in diplomacy has triggered a severe trade war, harming consumers and businesses across the shared border. The United States began collecting 50-per-cent duties on approximately $28-billion worth of Canadian goods on Aug. 22. In response, Canada matched the tariffs dollar for dollar immediately after Labour Day. These retaliatory measures compound existing U.S. levies on Canadian steel, aluminum, autos, and lumber.

Tensions have been further inflamed by President Trump’s rhetoric. In 2025, Mr. Trump informed journalists that he would be willing to use “economic force” to coax Canada into a political union with the United States. He has repeatedly referred to the country as the “51st state” and addressed Prime Minister Carney as “governor.”

Contrasting Reality: Fact-Checking the Trade Battleground

As the trade conflict persists, the White House has released statements listing “facts” regarding how Canada has abused its trading relationship with the United States for decades. According to reporting from CBC News, while certain assertions from the administration reflect long-held U.S. policy stances, others remain open to debate.

The White House statement claimed that Canada is joined only by the People’s Republic of China in choosing retaliation over negotiation. While Canada negotiated with Washington for a month prior to the collapse, the claim appears to be true, as other major trading partners have threatened countermeasures without formally executing them. Mexico has engaged in ongoing talks to reduce similar steel, aluminum and cars tariffs without issuing specific threats, while European and British officials ultimately held off on counter-tariffs following “Liberation Day” in 2025.

Photo: europesays.com

Disputes have also centered on consumer goods and agricultural protections. The White House accused Canada of imposing discriminatory 25-per-cent tariffs on U.S. vehicles applied to no other country. However, this measure was enacted by Ottawa on April 9, 2025, precisely in response to U.S. actions days prior, targeting non-CUSMA-compliant vehicles. Provincial governments across Canada banned American wine, beer, and spirits in nearly every province—excluding only Saskatchewan and Alberta—causing U.S. alcohol exports to collapse 81% in a single year.

Regarding dairy, the White House claimed that Canada locks out American producers with tariff-rate quotas and over-quota tariffs of nearly 300 per cent. In practice, U.S. producers can export dairy to Canada tariff-free up to a limit, a threshold they have never actually reached, meaning the extreme penalty tariffs have not been enforced.

Contemplating Unconventional Defense Strategies

Against this volatile backdrop, the Canadian Armed Forces previously modeled a hypothetical U.S. military invasion and potential domestic response, utilizing tactics similar to those deployed against Russia and later U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan. Speaking in Ottawa on Thursday, Defence Minister David McGuinty sought to downplay the defense modeling.

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“It is normal. All militaries in the world spend time analyzing risk scenarios,” Mr. McGuinty told reporters, reaffirming that an attack by the United States remains a tail risk.

According to senior government officials, conventional American forces would likely overwhelm Canadian strategic positions on land and at sea within a week, and potentially within two days. Lacking the personnel and sophisticated hardware required to repel a conventional U.S. assault, military planners envisioned unconventional resistance, including small irregular units utilizing ambushes, sabotage, drone warfare, and hit-and-run tactics.

As both nations handle this diplomatic and economic rupture, the path toward de-escalation remains narrow, leaving businesses and citizens to bear the mounting costs of a fractured alliance.