Why Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Is a Trap for Sarah and Her Student Loans

A Cleveland mother named Sarah called The Ramsey Show to ask hosts Rachel Cruze and Jade Warshaw if filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy would solve her household’s debt of $62,000 in credit cards, $28,000 in personal loans, and $150,000 in federal student loans. The hosts warned her that federal student loans cannot be discharged in bankruptcy, meaning the filing would leave her largest debt intact while forcing her into a multi-year court-supervised repayment plan.

The Bottom Line

Sarah and her husband support a family of four on a net income of $120,000 annually, or approximately $10,000 a month.

Minimum payments on credit cards and personal loans consume $2,800 to $2,900 monthly, while federal student loans on an income-driven plan cost $200.

The household carries a $210,000 mortgage at roughly $1,800 a month alongside car leases costing $11,000 a year.

Why Federal Student Loans Survive Chapter 13

Cruze delivered the central problem during the broadcast: Sarah’s $150,000 in student loans are federal obligations and not dischargeable. Unless a borrower successfully proves a separate undue-hardship case in court, federal student loans ride through the bankruptcy process untouched. Filing for Chapter 13 would place Sarah under a trustee’s budget for three to five years, damage her credit, and leave her carrying her largest balance.

Sarah also raised the possibility of filing individually on her half of the debt. However, a bankruptcy discharge legally protects only the specific person who files. Any account bearing both spouses’ names remains fully collectible from her husband by creditors.

How High Interest Rates Consume Monthly Cash Flow

The debt that bankruptcy can target is the debt doing the most damage. According to Federal Reserve data, the average credit card APR at commercial banks sat at 21% in May 2026. Fed data places anything above 20% in record territory. A $62,000 credit card balance generating interest at that rate accumulates roughly $12,980 in annual interest, which translates to about $1,080 every month. More than one-third of Sarah’s monthly minimum payments vanish into interest charges before touching the principal balance.

Interest rate relief appears unlikely. The Federal Reserve raised its target ceiling to 4% in September, up from 3.75%, and commercial card APRs track the prime rate with a lag. Meanwhile, national consumer data shows that 3% of credit card balances were at least 30 days past due as of April 2026. Because Sarah is currently making her minimum payments, the monthly cash flow exists to redirect toward principal reduction.

Restructuring Household Expenses and Debts Outside Court

Jade Warshaw advised Sarah to treat her household finances like a Jenga puzzle by testing which financial blocks can be shifted before considering legal counsel. The family’s car lease is scheduled to expire in December, presenting an immediate opportunity to drop the expense rather than re-leasing. Saving for a cash car would free up most of the $11,000 annual lease cost to attack the credit card balances.

Sarah also holds approximately $65,000 in home equity, an amount roughly equal to her total credit card balance. The household should get a realistic sale estimate after commissions and compare those proceeds against local rental costs before making a final determination. Listing every credit card and personal loan by interest rate and monthly interest charge will clarify which specific balance drains cash flow the fastest.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes that federal student loans carry income-based repayment terms and discharge options that private loans lack. Maintaining the income-driven plan while clearing high-rate revolving debt protects the terms of the federal loans.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.