At the 32nd annual František Filipovský Dubbing Awards in Přelouč, actors Regina Řandová and Jan Dolanský took home top acting honors.

The Bottom Line Top Honors: Regina Řandová and Jan Dolanský won the primary acting categories at the 32nd edition of the awards hosted by the Czech Actors’ Association.

Regina Řandová and Jan Dolanský won the primary acting categories at the 32nd edition of the awards hosted by the Czech Actors’ Association. Gaming Milestone: Warhorse Studios secured a special municipal award for the full Czech localized dubbing of the video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Warhorse Studios secured a special municipal award for the full Czech localized dubbing of the video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Lifetime Achievement: Industry veterans Miloš Vávra, Miroslav Saic, Miloslav Mejzlík, and Milena Steinmasslová were honored for their long-standing contributions to the craft.

The Prestige of Přelouč and the State of Modern Dubbing

The annual gathering in the East Bohemian town of Přelouč remains a test for the Czech Republic’s rich dubbing tradition. Regina Řandová claimed the Best Actress prize, reminding the audience of her deep roots in the discipline. Opening her remarks with a callback to her award-winning role voicing Angelina Jolie’s dark fairy-tale monarch 11 years prior, Řandová noted that dubbing served as her creative anchor during a challenging health period over the previous six months.

Jan Dolanský captured the Best Actor trophy for his intricate voicing of legendary American singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. In a characteristically humble acceptance speech, Dolanský joked about securing his first-ever career trophy while playfully apologizing to fellow nominees Ondřej Vetchý and Jiří Dvořák.

Gaming Localization Takes Center Stage with Kingdom Come II

Beyond traditional film and television categories, the city of Přelouč awarded a special prize to Warhorse Studios for the comprehensive Czech dubbing of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Below is a breakdown of key winners across the major categories at this year’s ceremony.

Overview of Notable 32nd František Filipovský Award Winners Category Winner / Honoree Project / Notable Work Best Actress Regina Řandová Zloba (voicing Angelina Jolie) Best Actor Jan Dolanský Leonard Cohen portrayal Best Young Actor (Under 15) Matěj Hezký Adolescent (Jamie Miller) Special Municipal Award Warhorse Studios Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Lifetime Achievement Milena Steinmasslová, Miloš Vávra, Miroslav Saic, Miloslav Mejzlík Long-term contribution to dubbing

Honoring Industry Veterans and Emerging Talent

The ceremony balanced institutional legacy with fresh blood. Matěj Hezký, taking home the “Kouzelný prsten” (Magic Ring) award for the best voice actor under 15, earned praise for his poignant work on the dramatic mini-series Adolescent. Meanwhile, lifetime achievement accolades honored pillars of the community like Milena Steinmasslová, who famously voiced Diane Keaton. Steinmasslová remarked with dry wit upon receiving the career honor that organizers caught her just in time after a minor mishap.

Additional category winners reflected the sprawling scope of modern content distribution. Studio Budíkov took home honors for the film FolleMente (Bláznivě), while Czech Television triumphed in the TV series category for So Long, Marianne.

What do you think about the evolution of game localization compared to traditional film dubbing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.