Wuhan opens sports park beneath Erqi Yangtze River Bridge

In Hubei province, a neglected urban space beneath the Erqi Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan has been transformed into a multifunctional sports park.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Municipal authorities are eyeing similar under-bridge transformations to scale the “12-minute fitness circle” initiative across urban sectors.

Under-Bridge Transformation in Wuhan

The newly opened sports park occupies approximately 1.22万平方米 beneath the Erqi Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan. Months prior to its launch, the location was an unused, cluttered urban corner that presented persistent environmental management challenges. Planners utilized the bridge’s structural dimensions to divide the space efficiently, placing high-clearance zones into athletic facilities and lower-clearance areas into parking lots and commercial walking zones.

The facility includes free public amenities such as outdoor basketball courts, outdoor ping-pong tables, and a comprehensive service center. For specialized training, the site offers dedicated indoor tennis, badminton, and table tennis venues. Operators reported that since opening for trial operations in early September, the tennis facility alone has registered over 2,000 visits, with holiday reservation rates exceeding 90%.

Commercial Integration and Economic Vitality

Beyond athletic infrastructure, the location incorporates commercial retail units to capture foot traffic generated by visitors. A specialty coffee shop owner invested hundreds of thousands of yuan to establish a storefront within the sports park, citing the unique demographic pull of the athletic grounds. The venue reported substantial customer volume immediately following its National Day opening.

Current retail offerings feature coffee shops, burger joints, and convenience supermarkets. Operators plan to introduce sports rehabilitation services and athletic equipment vendors to service patrons before and after physical activity. The Jiang岸 District Urban Management Law Enforcement Bureau noted that officials will continue exploring the “park plus cultural tourism” and “park plus commercial” operational models to foster local economic activity.

National Expansion of Park-Plus Sports Models

Under the guidance of the Sports Power Construction “15th Five-Year” Plan, cities across China are converting idle plots, abandoned factory sites, and aging municipal spaces into active athletic parks. In Beijing, the Shougang Industrial Heritage Park repurposes a former industrial steel mill into an athletic destination complete with winter sports training facilities and the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform. Tianjin’s Hexi District Children’s Sports Park integrates standardized ball courts with smart fitness equipment that links users to multi-person digital competition screens.

Park Location Original Site Type Key Athletic & Commercial Features Wuhan Erqi Bridge Unused bridge space Basketball courts, tennis/badminton halls, smart parking, retail Beijing Shougang Industrial steel plant Ski jumping platform, winter sports training, industrial tourism Chengdu Lidou Park Abandoned community corner Multi-sport courts, children’s play area, community orienteering Zibo 0533 Park Abandoned thermal power plant Artificial and natural turf football fields, youth tournaments

In Chengdu, the Lidou Park revitalized a neglected community corner into an active zone featuring badminton, basketball, tennis, and orienteering paths. Zhenjiang and Yinchuan have similarly converted central stadiums and exhausted mining pits into ecological and athletic hubs, sustaining regional health consumer markets.