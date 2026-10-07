WWE Roster Honors Ben Satterley (PAC/Neville) in Emotional Tribute Video

The WWE roster has released a nearly 40-minute tribute video honoring Benjamin Satterley—known as Adrian Neville in WWE from 2012 to 2015, as Neville from 2015 to 2018, and later as PAC in AEW—following his passing at age 40 on September 27.

Inside the Nearly 40-Minute WWE Memorial Video

WWE put together the extensive project to let Satterley’s closest friends and former colleagues share personal memories of him. Following the news of his death, the promotion initially honored the former Neville with a tribute graphic and brief programming nods. The newly released feature brings forward emotional commentary from Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Penta & Rey Fenix, TJ Wilson, William Regal, Finn Balor, and Corey Graves.

Regal offered high praise for his late friend, stating that outside of family, there were very few people he held in higher regard. “He was the best, he was the absolute best,” Regal said, offering condolences to Satterley’s wife, Natalie, and his wider family. Balor, recounting their shared roots tracing back to a church basement wrestling ring in Newcastle when they were kids, thanked his lifelong friend for decades of shared travel, cups of tea in Newcastle, and quiet moments far away from the pressures of the squared circle.

WWE Superstars remember Benjamin Satterley

Locker Room Bonds and Shared History

The sentiment echoing across the industry highlights a contrast between Satterley’s in-ring style and his humble, quiet demeanor outside the ropes. The tributes focused heavily on his love for ska and reggae music, dancing, and deep personal loyalty. Zayn expressed deep gratitude for their enduring brotherhood, admitting that while they frequently exchanged declarations of affection, he wanted to thank him.

Owens contextualized the heavy emotional toll currently weighing on the industry, connecting Satterley’s passing to the recent loss of Andy Williams, known as “The Butcher.” Reflecting on the collective grief inside the locker room, Owens noted the resilience of the talent base as they process consecutive tragedies. According to Rhodes, it was Owens who originally suggested setting up a camera backstage at SmackDown to let performers record their memories directly, ensuring a permanent archive for Satterley’s family.

Photo: f4wonline.com

Promotion / Event Date Primary Tribute Format WWE Network / Digital 40-Minute Roster Memory Project AEW Dynamite September 30 Live Memorial & Broadcast Package AEW Collision October 3 Continued Programmatic Tributes

Police Investigate Satterley's Death in Illinois Parking Lot

The outpouring spans multiple major promotions, showing the respect Satterley commanded across global pro wrestling. AEW previously dedicated television blocks on both Dynamite and Collision to celebrate his career. Meanwhile, the official circumstances surrounding his death remain under review. Local police discovered Satterley deceased inside a rental car in the parking lot of a CAVA Restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois around 4:00 pm local time, with an incident report noting medication in the vehicle. A comprehensive autopsy report is still pending from local authorities.

As the wrestling community continues to process the loss, the focus remains fixed on honoring a performer who left an indelible mark on every colleague lucky enough to share a locker room with him.