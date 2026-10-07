FLARE Boosts Sun-Protective Habits but Not Sunburn Reduction

A specialized four-week telehealth intervention called FLARE successfully improved sun-protective behaviors among children of melanoma survivors but failed to reduce actual sunburn occurrences over time, according to research published October 7 in JAMA Dermatology. Led by Yelena P. Wu, PhD, of the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, the study evaluated 364 melanoma survivor-child pairs.

The findings highlight a persistent translational gap in pediatric dermatology: changing daily habits like hat and sunscreen use does not automatically translate into a measurable drop in skin damage. For families carrying a heightened familial risk of melanoma, standard educational programs and intensive behavioral coaching alike struggle to eliminate intermittent solar injuries during childhood.

FLARE Telehealth Program Requires Additional Prevention Strategies

The Intervention: FLARE (Family, Lifestyles, Actions, and Risk Education) is a telehealth program designed to teach structured problem-solving, familial risk awareness, and sun-protection planning.

FLARE (Family, Lifestyles, Actions, and Risk Education) is a telehealth program designed to teach structured problem-solving, familial risk awareness, and sun-protection planning. The Clinical Implication: Behavioral compliance alone is insufficient. High-risk families may require additional strategies beyond educational telehealth to physically prevent ultraviolet radiation damage.

Trial Design and Behavioral Outcomes in High-Risk Cohorts

To evaluate whether structured family coaching could outpace standard education, researchers recruited 364 child-survivor pairs across a single geographic area. Children ranged in age from 8 to 17 years, with a mean age of 12.9 years, and 51.9% were girls. Every participating child had experienced at least one sunburn in the year prior to enrollment. Among the adult melanoma survivors, women accounted for 62.6%, non-Hispanic Whites represented 97.3%, and the average age was calculated at 45.1 years.

Participants were randomized into two arms. The intervention group completed the four-week FLARE telehealth protocol, which incorporated familial risk education, structured problem-solving modules, and personalized family sun-protection plans. The control group received access to reliable skin cancer information via online modules.

By week 8, children assigned to the FLARE protocol demonstrated broader improvements in sun-protection behaviors than those in the control group. Reported protective actions included increased hat usage, sunglasses adherence, shade-seeking behavior, peak ultraviolet radiation avoidance, and more frequent sunscreen application and reapplication. Avoidance of peak ultraviolet radiation emerged as the only significant change over time. However, the FLARE group reported only 0.17 fewer sunburns at week 4, and the intervention failed to achieve a statistically significant reduction in sunburns compared to standard education over the duration of the study.

Limited Demographics and Self-Reported Data Affect Study Results

The study cohort exhibited distinct demographic characteristics that limit how broadly these conclusions can be applied. Recruitment was restricted to a single geographic area, and the population featured a generally high socioeconomic status. Sunburn events were low in number, and all primary and secondary outcomes relied entirely on self-reported questionnaires rather than objective clinical verification of skin damage.

Intentional and unintentional tanning remained uncommon among the participants at baseline and were not significantly altered by the FLARE intervention. In both study arms, however, the proportion of children reporting zero sunburns in the preceding month increased over the trial window—rising by 24.0% in the FLARE cohort and 17.6% in the control group.

Financial backing for the research was provided directly by the American Cancer Society. Additional backing was contributed by the University of Utah Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program, the Oregon Health and Science University Department of Dermatology, the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Additional infrastructure, including the Utah Population Database and Utah Cancer Registry utilized for participant recruitment, received funding from the National Cancer Institute, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University of Utah, and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. Disclosures from study authors included grants from the American Cancer Society, as well as employment and stock options at SkinBit alongside advisory and investigator roles with other commercial entities.

Study Parameter FLARE Intervention Group Control Education Group Sample Size (Pairs) Not specified Not specified Child Age Range (Mean) 8–17 years (12.9) 8–17 years (12.9) Sunburn Reduction (Week 4) 0.17 fewer sunburns Baseline reference Sun-Protection Gains (Week 8) Significant improvement in multi-modal behaviors Standard baseline compliance

Future Directions in Melanoma Risk Mitigation

As the investigators noted in JAMA Dermatology, family-based behavioral interventions successfully modify preventive habits but require additional strategies to suppress sunburn incidence in vulnerable youth. The persistent gap between executing protective actions and preventing thermal skin injury signals that future public health initiatives must look beyond telehealth education.

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