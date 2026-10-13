Yann Sommer Ready for Inter Return with Club Brugge

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer prepares to face his former club, Inter Milan, in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro, following his summer transfer to Club Brugge.

The fixture places the veteran back on familiar ground amid a continental campaign that features Europe’s elite clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona. Sommer arrives in Belgium following a decision with Inter Milan to part ways, transitioning to a Club Brugge squad that prioritizes the development of young talent on the European stage.

San Siro Return Against Inter Milan

Sommer returns to Milan without animosity, noting that the departure from the Serie A giants occurred amicably. “Both the club and I decided that it is the right time to go separate ways,” Sommer told the Gazzetta dello Sport. The relationship between the player and the Italian club remains strong despite the lack of a contract renewal.

Tuesday’s match brings a reunion with long-time Swiss national team colleague Manuel Akanji, who is 31 years old. Despite personal friendships forged during his three seasons in Italy, Sommer maintains a strict competitive focus for the fixture. “First of all, I want to win the game. I am not going there as a tourist,” Sommer stated.

Tactical Outlook for Club Brugge

Club Brugge enters the fixture as an underdog against an Inter Milan side that Sommer counts among the favorites to lift the Champions League trophy. However, the Belgian outfit relies on a roster containing numerous national team players and a robust collective mentality.

Sommer emphasizes that success against elite continental opposition requires tactical bravery and high self-belief. The team aims to utilize its youthful dynamism to place Inter Milan under pressure, mirroring structural challenges faced by other continental contenders currently competing in the group phase.

Parameter Details Athlete Yann Sommer Current Club Club Brugge (Belgium) Previous Club Inter Milan (Italy) – 3 seasons Upcoming Fixture UEFA Champions League at San Siro Key Peer Manuel Akanji (Age: 31)

References

UEFA Champions League Official Statistics and Match Data, 2026.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Athlete Interview Archives, October 2026.

Blick Sport Reporting: Yann Sommer Transfer and Match Preview, October 12, 2026.