£200M Data Centre Planned for Former Microsoft UK Headquarters

Property owner Mapeley has submitted plans for a £200m data centre to replace Microsoft’s former UK headquarters at Thames Valley Park in Earley. The proposed facility, with main buildings reaching up to 30.5m, requires 110MW of electricity, though current National Grid capacity sits at just 1.8MW, prompting plans for on-site natural gas power generation.

Mapeley Proposes £200m Data Centre Facing Power Deficit

Capital Expenditure: The proposed data centre development carries an estimated price tag of £200m, backed by property owner Mapeley.

The proposed data centre development carries an estimated price tag of £200m, backed by property owner Mapeley. Power Deficit: The facility requires up to 110MW of electricity, while current local National Grid capacity provides a mere 1.8MW to the site.

The facility requires up to 110MW of electricity, while current local National Grid capacity provides a mere 1.8MW to the site. Corporate Relocation: Microsoft is scheduled to move its operations into the existing HERE building within Thames Valley Park by the end of 2027.

Demolishing Thames Valley Park Office Buildings for Digital Infrastructure

The formal planning application submitted to Wokingham Borough Council outlines the total demolition of three existing office buildings at Thames Valley Park. Mapeley bought the Microsoft site in 2005. The property owner now seeks to replace traditional corporate office space with a high-capacity digital infrastructure campus. Main buildings within the proposed scheme would reach up to 30.5m, roughly equivalent to a 10-storey block of flats.

A planning decision from Wokingham Borough Council is expected by March. Public reception to the filing remains mixed. Local stakeholders have raised specific concerns regarding noise output, heat generation, potential carbon emissions, local wildlife, and the site’s close proximity to the Thames Valley Park Nature Reserve. Conversely, proponents argue the campus represents a logical and suitable location for expanding regional digital infrastructure.

Solving the 110-Megawatt Power Deficit Through On-Site Generation

Planning documents filed with the local authority reveal a stark energy shortfall. The completed data centre facility could require up to 110MW of electricity. However, just 1.8MW of National Grid capacity is currently available at the location. Developers propose utilizing natural gas to generate electricity directly on-site while waiting for the local electricity network to undergo necessary infrastructure upgrades.

To mitigate environmental and thermal concerns, developers have also raised the prospect of capturing heat generated by the data centre to supply a future district heating network in Reading. According to the application documents, this system could eventually provide heat to local destinations including the Royal Berkshire Hospital, the University of Reading, and local schools. The operational facility is projected to create up to 65 permanent jobs.

Project Metric Previous Office Use Proposed Data Centre Primary Function Microsoft UK Headquarters Digital Infrastructure Campus Power Demand / Capacity Standard Office Load 110MW Required (1.8MW Grid Capacity) Parking Allocation 1,092 Spaces 72 Spaces Daily Vehicle Movements Baseline Volume 1,700 Fewer Movements Daily

Data Centre Reduces Vehicle Movements and Parking Spaces

Despite stripping out the vast majority of parking capacity—slashing spaces from 1,092 down to 72—developers claim the facility will ease local road congestion. Traffic assessments indicate the data centre would generate about 1,700 fewer vehicle movements each day compared to the site’s previous office use under Microsoft. Meanwhile, Microsoft is slated to transition into the existing HERE building, also located within Thames Valley Park, by the end of 2027.

On the ecological front, a biodiversity assessment submitted alongside the planning application claims the development would deliver a biodiversity net gain of more than 22%. That figure clears the government’s 10% requirement for new developments. The council will decide in March if these environmental offsets and district heating promises satisfy local planning authorities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.