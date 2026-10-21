5 New Audio Devices Released in Fall 2026

Apple, Technics, Bose, Marshall, and Nothing released new audio devices in fall 2026.

Technics EAH-A1000 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Technics launched the EAH-A1000 wireless flagship over-ear headphones on September 29, 2026, priced at $449.99. The hardware takes aim at established models including the $499 Sony WH-1000XM6, the $799 Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, and the $549 AirPods Max 2. Under the hood, the EAH-A1000 utilizes a 40mm Magnetic Fluid Driver paired with a carbon-fiber diaphragm. It incorporates Symmetrical Surround Technology Edge architecture borrowed from the company’s hi-fi speaker lineup to suppress acoustic distortion.

Active noise cancellation is integrated. Battery longevity depends heavily on codec selection and ANC usage. With noise cancellation turned off, the headphones deliver up to 90 hours of playback using the AAC codec, dropping to 60 hours with LDAC. Enabling ANC reduces those figures to 45 hours for AAC and 30 hours for LDAC. Connectivity is driven by Bluetooth 6.0 with multi-point pairing for up to three simultaneous devices. A USB-C port facilitates wired listening at up to 24-bit lossless audio. The unit is manufactured in Black and Platinum Greige.

Nothing Headphone 1 Pro Multi-Driver Architecture

Nothing expanded its audio portfolio with the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, priced at $399. The hardware steps above the brand’s A-series and standard Headphone (1) models by deploying a three-driver configuration for each ear. Rather than relying on a single wide-spectrum dynamic driver, each side assigns dedicated transducers specifically to low frequencies, midranges, and highs.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

A physical toggle switch lets users bypass the built-in equalizer to trigger a flat sound profile. The headset carries an IP52 dust and water resistance rating. With ANC enabled, battery life reaches 68 hours, extending to 80 hours when deactivated. Wired audio inputs include a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack alongside a USB-C port supporting 24-bit/192 kHz lossless playback.

Marshall Bromley 150 Portable Party Speaker

Marshall introduced the Bromley 150 portable party speaker for $499.99. The unit is available in the company’s classic black and brass color.

Bose QC Ultra 2nd Gen Review (2026) : Premium ANC, Immersive Audio & USB-C Lossless!

A 20-minute quick charge yields five hours of operation. The unit features an IP55 ingress protection rating against water splashes. Wireless connectivity relies on Bluetooth 5.3 alongside Auracast support. Physical inputs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and dual XLR connections. Built-in stage lighting offers three selectable presets.

Bose Return to the Wired Earbud Market

Bose entered the wired earbud market for the first time since 2015 with the Bose Noise Canceling Wired Earbuds.

The hardware integrates active noise cancellation with two primary configurations: Quiet Mode for ambient sound suppression and Aware Mode for environmental transparency, alongside a complete bypass option for standard analog listening. Physical inline buttons control volume, media playback, call management, and ANC modes. Bose positioned the release as pre-order only, noting initial stock limitations upon announcement.

Apple HomePod mini 2

Apple updated its smart speaker lineup with the HomePod mini 2, succeeding the original 2020 hardware.

The top surface features a Sound Glow indicator that pulses in synchronization with active audio. Apple confirmed that future software updates will introduce dedicated Siri artificial intelligence capabilities to the device. As of this writing, the HomePod mini 2 is available for pre-order from Apple.