Supreme Court Refuses to Lift Block on Trump Transgender Prison Care

Supreme Court Keeps Lower-Court Block on Prison Medical Restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday opted against letting the Trump administration put new medical restrictions for transgender individuals in federal prisons into immediate effect, thereby maintaining a lower-court injunction against the measure.

The policy originated from an executive order by President Donald Trump, aimed at rolling back transgender rights during his second term. The directive instructed the Bureau of Prisons to revise its medical care policies so federal funds are not spent for conforming an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex. This would halt surgeries, gradually taper off hormone therapy, and end social accommodations such as makeup and wigs, while continuing to offer mental health services.

Attorneys for transgender inmates challenged the policy in court. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, nominated to the bench by President Ronald Reagan, ordered treatments to continue after pointing out that untreated gender dysphoria can cause severe side effects like depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

Court Block Protects Hormone Therapy for Federal Inmates

Gender Dysphoria Treatment: Clinical care for transgender inmates includes hormone therapy and mental health support.

Clinical care for transgender inmates includes hormone therapy and mental health support. Regulatory Impact: The ongoing court block ensures that approximately 600 federal inmates currently receiving hormone therapy will not face an abrupt cessation of their prescribed regimen.

The ongoing court block ensures that approximately 600 federal inmates currently receiving hormone therapy will not face an abrupt cessation of their prescribed regimen. Administrative Stance: The Bureau of Prisons argued that treatments raise security concerns, though court records show the government presented no documented evidence of security problems tied to hormone therapy over the 30 years it has been provided.

Legal Battle Over Federal Inmate Healthcare Standards

The Trump administration appealed the initial injunction, arguing before a divided appeals court panel that the treatments raised security concerns and could no longer be justified. Lawyers representing the transgender inmates countered that withdrawing care would have significant physiological and psychological effects on the patients.

In court records, the agency noted that about 600 inmates were receiving hormone therapy in 2025. Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas indicated they would have allowed the policy to be enforced immediately.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court has previously allowed other restrictions on transgender people to move forward, including limitations on military service and passport sex markers. Additionally, the bench has earlier sustained state legislation that prohibits specific medical procedures for transgender minors and limits transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports divisions.

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