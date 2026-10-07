AEW Reportedly Discussed Six-Man Match Similar To WWE’s Elimination Chamber

AEW reportedly weighed a six-man match styled after WWE’s Elimination Chamber before shelving the concept due to structural layout questions, opting instead to introduce the “Clockwork Carnage” match for WrestleDream. Ibou of the Self Made Sessions Podcast revealed the creative pivot, pointing to Will Ospreay as the architect of the new multi-man format.

Winner Secures Immediate Title Opportunity

Title Picture Volatility: The October 17 bout in Orlando directly impacts the AEW World Championship landscape, as the winner secures an immediate title opportunity against Will Ospreay.

The Origins of Clockwork Carnage

The newly announced Clockwork Carnage format breaks away from traditional cage structures by dividing the contest into two distinct phases. Initially tested at a Pro Wrestling EVE show broadcast on MyAEW, the match begins with an elimination stage before shifting into a frantic, timed race to accumulate falls. Two randomly selected competitors kick off the action, with a fresh opponent entering the fray every two minutes.

Before all eight participants fill the ring, anyone pinned or forced to submit is immediately eliminated. Once the final competitor steps through the curtain, the remaining roster members enter a strict 15-minute scoring window. Every single pinfall or submission executed during this period adds one fall to a competitor’s tally. When the time expires, the wrestler holding the highest number of falls claims the victory.

Weighing the Chamber Concept Against AEW’s Vision

Long before finalizing the Orlando card, creative discussions touched upon a structure closely mirroring WWE’s long-running Chamber match. That initial proposal would have placed six wrestlers inside a heavily enclosed environment operating under comparable restrictive rules. Logistics concerning the physical layout and structural feasibility ultimately caused officials to put that specific idea on hold.

Shifting away from a direct competitor parallel allowed the promotion to lean into Will Ospreay’s concept instead. If the upcoming inaugural bout meets internal expectations, leadership reportedly plans to establish Clockwork Carnage as an annual staple of the WrestleDream pay-per-view calendar. The transition highlights a clear preference for hybridized scoring rules over standard cage confinement.

Match Element Clockwork Carnage Traditional Multi-Man Stipulations Total Participants 8 Wrestlers Varies (typically 6-10) Entry Intervals Every 2 minutes Varies by match type Scoring Mechanism 15-minute timed falls window Last person standing / pinfall Stakes AEW World Championship match Rankings / Title opportunities

The Road to Orlando and Future Projections

The stakes for the October 17 debut in Orlando remain clear, with the ultimate victor securing a direct line to Will Ospreay’s world title.