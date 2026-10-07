Tini Stoessel’s Grandmother Refuses Request to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Tini Stoessel has excluded her parents, Alejandro Stoessel and Mariana Muzlera, and her brother, Francisco Stoessel, from her upcoming December 19 wedding to Rodrigo de Paul. Amid a deepening financial and personal rift, Stoessel’s request for her maternal grandmother to walk her down the aisle was met with a blunt refusal.

The Refusal of the Maternal Grandmother

The internal family conflict reached a new intensity when Tini Stoessel extended a specific invitation to her maternal grandmother. The response was a definitive rejection. As stated by panelist Carolina Molinari, the grandmother declined, stating she was “100% on the side” of Tini’s parents. This refusal highlights the depth of the familial fracture, as the grandmother reportedly aligns with Alejandro Stoessel and Mariana Muzlera regarding the ongoing disputes.

Photo: tn.com.ar

Financial Disagreements and the Wedding Guest List

The exclusion of the immediate Stoessel family from the December 19 ceremony is the culmination of months of friction. Ángel de Brito reported on LAM that Tini Stoessel offered her father an agreement to receive only 5% of her assets to resolve their economic disputes. This proposal stands in stark contrast to the family’s reported demand for a 30% share, which they intended to distribute among the parents and Francisco Stoessel. Somosfamosos.com notes that the disagreement regarding the management of the singer’s earnings is a primary driver of the current standoff.

The tension extends to the couple’s personal expenditures. Reports suggest that a conflict arose when Tini Stoessel expressed interest in purchasing a $300,000 ring. While her parents characterized the purchase as an irrational financial decision, Rodrigo de Paul reportedly supported her autonomy, telling her, “It’s your money and you can do whatever you want.”

The Departure for Japan

With the wedding date set for December 19, the Stoessel family has finalized plans to be absent. Ángel de Brito confirmed that Alejandro Stoessel, Mariana Muzlera, and Francisco Stoessel have scheduled a trip to Japan, departing on December 15. This travel itinerary ensures they will not be in the country during the ceremony. While other relatives, including the couple’s cousins, received invitations, they have reportedly opted not to attend, further isolating the event from the broader family circle.

Logistics of the December 19 Ceremony

Despite the high-profile nature of the couple, the upcoming wedding will not be a legally binding civil ceremony. As Yanina Latorre noted on the program Sálvese quien pueda, the couple has opted for a symbolic union to be officiated by Guido de Paul, the brother of Rodrigo de Paul. The event, which is expected to host approximately 300 guests, will enforce a strict “no-cellphone” policy. All visual documentation of the event, including the venue’s design and the ceremony itself, will be curated and released by the couple at their discretion post-event.

The Current State of the Conflict