AJ Styles Questions Need for Hunger and Drive in Modern Independent Wrestling

Professional wrestling icon AJ Styles recently questioned whether modern independent wrestling talent possesses the same relentless drive and single-minded obsession that defined his ascent during the early 2000s. Appearing on Cody Rhodes’s digital series, Styles highlighted a generational shift in work ethic and developmental culture.

The Generational Divide in Wrestling Etiquette

During a candid appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles opened up about the stark evolution of the professional wrestling landscape since his early days on the independent circuit in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rhodes kicked off the discussion by addressing old-school wrestling customs and etiquette traditionally passed down through independent locker rooms.

“It feels like it’s this old thing that the indies kept, that no longer is how we say things anymore,” Rhodes noted during the conversation.

Styles immediately validated the observation, pointing to a distinct dilution of the intense survival mentality that once drove aspiring performers. “There’s a lot of things passed down the wrong way, especially on the indies. It’s like it’s changed. It’s not the same. It’s not what you think,” Styles stated. The veteran asserted that the raw, consuming drive to succeed at all costs has faded among newer waves of talent.

“The hunger, to me, to some, it’s not the same. Like I was dying to get anything I possibly could, and I don’t think it’s like that as much anymore. You know, I wanted it all. You know, these kids talk about the smoke. I wanted every ounce of it. Whatever was there, I wanted it all, and I just don’t know if it’s like that anymore. I don’t know if they are as hungry as I was,” Styles explained.

Obsession as a Prerequisite for Longevity

Reflecting on his historic 27-year career, Styles admitted that his own intense dedication might have crossed into obsession, though he views that exact fixation as the cornerstone of his longevity and success. “Maybe I was too obsessive because I’ve learned through talking to other people that, no, AJ was different. Like, oh, I thought everybody was this way. Yeah, they weren’t, which explains a lot,” he shared.

Rhodes echoed the sentiment, questioning whether any other mindset is viable at the highest levels of sports entertainment: “Maybe you were too obsessive, but there’s no other way to be, right?”

Styles doubled down on his lack of a contingency plan as the primary engine behind his career durability. “I didn’t have a plan B. This is all I had. This is all I wanted. This is the only thing I knew that I could do, and you know, and I’m able to have retired after 27 years because I had that mentality.”

The Crucible of Ring Experience

Beyond raw hunger, Styles emphasized that true mastery inside the squared circle comes only through relentless reps and weathering matches against sub-par opponents. He noted that every veteran he stepped into the ring with served as a teacher, shaping his execution and psychology.

“Everybody I ever stepped into the ring with, I learned from literally everybody. The more experience you have, the better you’re going to get because you’re going to wrestle some guys that are absolutely trash, and you’ll know after working them what you should have done better to help the match be, you know, somewhat good,” Styles analyzed.

Styles addressed the permanent internal fire that accompanies a career at the pinnacle of professional wrestling, noting that the competitive drive survives long after a competitor hangs up their boots. Drawing parallels to legendary peers, Styles observed that the instinct never truly dissipates.

“You still have this whatever it is inside of you that you’re never going to be able to get out. Stone Cold still has it. Undertaker still has it, even though they’re retired from the ring. Yeah, they still have it, man. It’s not going to go anywhere. You just can’t get rid of it,” Styles concluded.