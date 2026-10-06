Amazon redesigns Kindle lineup with flush-front displays

Amazon has overhauled its entire e-reader lineup with thinner hardware, aluminum options, and a steeper price ladder ranging from $149.99 to $319.99, alongside a new page-turn remote and physical page-turn accessories.

The hardware refresh marks one of Amazon’s most significant redesigns in years. The updated lineup features a flush-front, edge-to-edge display across the base Kindle, Paperwhite, and Colorsoft models. Amazon utilized a new “reverse-stack” construction that eliminates the raised bezel for the first time in the category. The redesigned devices were unveiled on October 1, 2026, with prices stretching from $149.99 to $319.99. The standard Kindle began shipping immediately, while the Paperwhite and Colorsoft opened for preorder ahead of an October 28 release date.

Alongside the e-readers, Amazon introduced its first official page-turn remote. Priced at $34.99, the Kindle Click is a compact Bluetooth remote allowing users to turn pages without touching their device, designed for reading in bed, on a treadmill, or on a tray table during a flight. The remote includes side-mounted buttons to adjust screen brightness, soft and quiet main buttons, a wrist strap, and USB-C recharging. The remote is compatible with all new Kindle models and devices released from 2024 onward.

NEW Kindle Devices are HERE! I saw the new Amazon Kindle lineup! (ube, alpine sky, fig, + more)

Specifications and Pricing Across the 2026 Kindle Lineup

The base 6-inch Kindle starts at $149.99, offering a 300 ppi monochrome display, 16GB of storage, and up to 6 weeks of battery life, with Amazon citing book opening speeds that are 30 percent faster than the previous model. For $189.99, buyers can opt for an aluminum rear housing that doubles storage to 32GB, removes ads, and comes in new color options including a purple shade called ube. Amazon VP of Kindle Kevin Keith confirmed all new models feature user-replaceable batteries to comply with European Union regulations.

Moving up the price ladder, the Kindle Paperwhite costs $199.99 with a 7-inch monochrome screen, 16GB storage, waterproofing, and adjustable warm light, delivering up to 12 weeks of battery life. The Paperwhite Signature Edition costs $249.99, adding an aluminum build, auto-adjusting light, double-tap page turn, and Charging Dock support. The Kindle Colorsoft starts at $289.99 for a 7-inch color screen with 16GB storage and up to 8 weeks of battery life, while the Colorsoft Signature Edition hits $319.99 with 32GB storage and similar high-end features. The Colorsoft provides 300 ppi resolution for black-and-white content versus 150 ppi in color, and Amazon made software and display adjustments following reports of yellow discoloration after the 2024 launch of the original Colorsoft model.

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New Covers and Docks Add Physical Page-Turn Buttons

Amazon is bringing back physical page-turn buttons via a $79.99 magnetic Page-Turn Cover designed for the Paperwhite and Colorsoft Signature Editions, making them more like the Kindle Oasis. The Signature Edition models include rear pogo pins that connect to the page-turning cover as well as an optional $59.99 charging dock stand that charges the devices upright. Wireless charging is omitted from these new Signature Editions.

Growth figures released alongside the hardware indicate that the Kindle brand has recorded double-digit global growth for three consecutive years, with readers turning more than 720 billion pages in 2025.