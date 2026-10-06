Edy Halverson Named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week

University of Minnesota Duluth sophomore goalkeeper Edy Halverson earned NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week honors on Monday, following a four-save shutout against No. 7 Minnesota State University, Mankato. The Mendota Heights, Minnesota native held the Mavericks scoreless across four corner kick attempts to secure a 3-0 upset victory.

Halverson Ranks Among Elite Northern Sun Shot-Stoppers

Halverson’s clean sheet elevates her standing in conference metrics, positioning her firmly among the elite shot-stoppers in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Defensive Resiliency and the Upset at MSU

The matchup on Sunday tested the Bulldogs’ structural discipline against one of the conference’s most potent attacks. Halverson anchored the backline with four crucial stops, neutralizing sustained pressure from four separate corner kick routines during her shift. The victory secured UMD's first series win against the Mavericks since 2011.

Climbing the Conference Statistical Ranks

The shutout performance was Halverson’s fifth of the individual campaign. She also contributed to a combined clean sheet against Minot State University on September 27, bringing her total involvement to six shutouts for the Bulldogs this season. This weekly recognition represents the first conference award for any UMD player this season.

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Goalkeeper Metric Halverson’s Standing Conference Save Percentage 2nd Goals-Against Average Tied for 2nd Blank Sheets (Shutouts) 3rd

Following this milestone, Halverson and the Bulldogs turn their attention toward the road schedule. UMD travels to face Minnesota State University, Moorhead, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

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