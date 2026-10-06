Naomi van Krevel exits World Judo Championships in first round

Dutch judoka Naomi van Krevel was eliminated in the first round of the -52 kilogram category at the World Judo Championships in Baku, losing to Czech opponent Teresa Bodnarova. NOS Sport reported that the defeat crowns a frustrating season for the athlete, marked by a lack of medals and multiple losses in bronze-medal matches.

The Season’s Final Defeat in Baku

Naomi van Krevel lost her opening match at the World Championships in Baku against Czech judoka Teresa Bodnarova in the -52 kg category.

Van Krevel cited overthinking and excessive self-criticism on the mat as primary hurdles hindering her natural execution.

Bodnarova Secures Ippon Win over Van Krevel

NOS Sport noted that the match remained tightly contested with multiple scoring opportunities for the Dutch athlete, but the decisive moment arrived late in the bout. With thirty seconds remaining on the clock, Van Krevel conceded a yuko—the smallest possible score—before falling into a tight hold-down.

Bodnarova secured the win via Ippon, abruptly halting Van Krevel’s campaign at the world championships running from October 4 to 11. Commentators Matthijs Weststrate and Henk Grol covered the action as the match slipped away in the closing moments.

Reflecting on a Year of Overthinking

Reflecting on the loss, Van Krevel admitted that the tournament mirrored her entire competitive year. “This tournament vat wel een beetje mijn seizoen samen. Ik ben constant aan het zoeken naar de juiste worpen en denk veel na op de mat over mijn acties,” she stated, pointing to an ongoing struggle with automatic responses during bouts.

The early exit stands in sharp contrast to her successful 2025 campaign, which included capturing a bronze medal at the European Championships in Podgorica. Since then, the athlete acknowledged carrying excessive pressure. “Sindsdien ben ik vooral te streng voor mezelf geweest. Ik probeer echt te genieten op de mat, maar ik denk te veel na,” she remarked.

Tournament Event Weight Category Result 2025 European Championships (Podgorica) -52 kg Bronze Medal 2026 World Championships (Baku) -52 kg First Round Elimination

Looking Past the Tears in Baku

With red eyes from crying, the judoka—who also runs her own judo school—found a measure of humor regarding her competitive frustrations. “Ik zeg ook altijd tegen mijn kinderen dat ze vooral moeten leren van een nederlaag, misschien moet ik dat zelf ook maar eens gaan doen,” she noted with a smile.

The World Championships in Baku continue through October 11, with daily final blocks broadcast via livestream on NOS.nl, the NOS app, and the NOS Live television application starting at 16:00.