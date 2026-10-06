Virginia Blatz estate sues Dr. Ronald Janz over dental anesthetic death

Virginia Blatz, a 23-year-old woman, died on November 27, 2024, after receiving a local anesthetic during a wisdom tooth extraction at Boundary Trails Dental Centre in Morden. Her estate has filed a lawsuit in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench alleging negligence against the dentist, Dr. Ronald Janz, his practice, and the owning dental corporation, cbc.ca reported.

Lawsuit Filed in Manitoba Court Over Dental Anesthetic Death

The legal action, filed on September 29 by Virginia’s father Dulaney Blatz on behalf of the estate, seeks $130,000 in damages alongside burial, funeral, and legal costs. The lawsuit names the parents, siblings, and grandparents as claimants. According to the court documents, Blatz arrived at the clinic on the morning of the procedure and was administered both an opioid and a sedative. Approximately five minutes later, Dr. Ronald Janz administered Articaine, a common dental local anesthetic.

Roughly four minutes after the injection, the claim states that Blatz experienced two brief seizure episodes before she stopped breathing. Emergency medical services were called, and she was pronounced dead after arriving at the local hospital. The estate contends that Blatz died from local anesthetic systemic toxicity, a condition where high concentrations of pain-blocking medication enter the bloodstream.

Specific Allegations Against Dr. Ronald Janz and the Dental Centre

The statement of claim accuses Dr. Janz of multiple clinical failures during the procedure. The lawsuit alleges that the needle was injected directly into a blood vessel rather than the intended soft tissue, and that the dentist used an excessive dosage of Articaine. The claim also states that Janz failed to pull back the syringe plunger to check for blood aspiration, failed to reposition the needle, and neglected to monitor early neurological signs of toxicity.

The legal filing also targets the operating dental corporation, alleging a failure to adequately educate staff regarding local anesthetic systemic toxicity, lack of on-site antidote therapy, absence of oxygen readiness, and a failure to enforce quality control protocols for drug dosages. Records from the Manitoba Dental Association registry show that Dr. Janz currently faces restrictions on his ability to administer local anesthetic. CBC News reported that none of the allegations have been tested in court, and statements of defence have yet to be filed.

Lawsuit Claims Improper Injection Caused Virginia Blatz Death

What happened: Virginia Blatz experienced seizures and respiratory arrest minutes after receiving an opioid, a sedative, and an injection of Articaine during a wisdom tooth extraction.

Virginia Blatz experienced seizures and respiratory arrest minutes after receiving an opioid, a sedative, and an injection of Articaine during a wisdom tooth extraction. The core medical allegation: The estate’s lawsuit claims the fatality resulted from local anesthetic systemic toxicity caused by improper injection technique and excessive medication dosage.

The estate’s lawsuit claims the fatality resulted from local anesthetic systemic toxicity caused by improper injection technique and excessive medication dosage. Current regulatory status: The Manitoba Dental Association registry indicates that Dr. Ronald Janz is currently restricted in his capacity to administer local anesthetic agents.

Dr. Janz and Dental Centre Have Not Responded

As the litigation proceeds in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench, responses from Dr. Janz and the corporate owners of Boundary Trails Dental Centre remain pending. No statement of defence has been entered into the court record.

References