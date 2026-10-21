Anne Arundel Police Warn Residents Of Bank Phone Scams

Anne Arundel County police are warning residents about a sophisticated phone scam in which criminals impersonate bank fraud department employees, convince victims their accounts are compromised, and deploy rideshare drivers to pick up withdrawn cash directly from their homes.

Scammers Use Fake Bank Calls to Steal Cash

The Tactic: Scammers pose as bank fraud representatives, claim accounts are under attack, and exploit high-pressure urgency to force immediate cash withdrawals.

Scammers pose as bank fraud representatives, claim accounts are under attack, and exploit high-pressure urgency to force immediate cash withdrawals. The Vector: Perpetrators manipulate caller ID systems to display legitimate bank phone numbers and dispatch rideshare drivers to collect physical currency from residential addresses.

Perpetrators manipulate caller ID systems to display legitimate bank phone numbers and dispatch rideshare drivers to collect physical currency from residential addresses. The Defense: Financial institutions never request immediate cash transfers or home pickups. Authorities advise hanging up immediately and contacting banks through official channels.

Fraudsters Spoof Bank Phone Numbers to Deceive Victims

Victims receive incoming phone calls where the caller ID display matches the legitimate customer service or fraud hotline number printed on the back of their debit cards.

The callers claim to be representatives of the bank’s fraud department. They inform the account holder that unauthorized actors are actively accessing their debit cards and savings accounts.

Anne Arundel County Police warn about scam involving rideshare drivers

“They’ll say, ‘Hey, we’re with the fraud department, your debit card is being used or accessed, and in addition to your debit card, people are trying to gain access to your savings account,'” Anne Arundel County police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy stated, as reported by cbsnews.com.

Additional reporting from 92q.com notes that the fraudsters utilize intense pressure, fear, and manipulation tactics to prevent victims from pausing to question the instructions. Targets are frequently ordered to remain on the telephone for extended periods to block them from seeking external assistance or verifying the claims.

Photo: 92q.com

Deploying Rideshare Drivers for Cash Collection

Once the victim is persuaded that their capital is in imminent danger, the scammers abandon digital transfer methods in favor of physical asset recovery. Victims are instructed to visit their bank branches, withdraw substantial sums of liquid currency, and prepare the cash for protection.

Rather than directing victims to deposit funds into a secure reserve account, the perpetrators arrange for commercial rideshare drivers to visit the victims’ homes. “They keep them on the phone and then they’re even using rideshares to come to the house to get the money,” Mulcahy explained to cbsnews.com.

The operational framework relies on strict isolation. Scammers explicitly instruct victims not to communicate with family members, friends, or branch personnel about the transaction. By forcing secrecy and maintaining continuous telephone contact, the criminals isolate the target from standard verification checks.

Bank scam in Anne Arundel County has victims withdraw funds, then pick the money up at homes

Scam Characteristic Fraudulent Approach Standard Institutional Protocol Communication Channel Spoofed Caller ID matching debit card numbers Secure internal messaging or direct callback via official numbers Asset Protection Method Immediate cash withdrawal and physical home pickup Never requesting cash handovers or rideshare transit Behavioral Pressure Demanding secrecy and threatening immediate arrest Encouraging deliberation, family consultation, and branch visits

Police Warn Seniors to Ignore Urgent Cash Requests

Local authorities emphasize that anyone can become a target of these phone operations, though senior citizens remain frequently singled out due to expected vulnerabilities. “What they are preying on is your vulnerability, your emotions, your stress, your anxiety,” Mulcahy noted to cbsnews.com.

To combat this ongoing criminal activity, the Anne Arundel County Police Department outlines several defensive protocols for community members:

The Golden Rule: Financial institutions will never ask customers to move money to external accounts or hand over physical cash for protection.

Financial institutions will never ask customers to move money to external accounts or hand over physical cash for protection. Recognize Urgency: High-pressure demands for immediate financial action serve as primary indicators of fraudulent activity.

High-pressure demands for immediate financial action serve as primary indicators of fraudulent activity. The Ten-Second Pause: Breaking the emotional loop by taking a brief pause allows rational decision-making to override manufactured panic.

Breaking the emotional loop by taking a brief pause allows rational decision-making to override manufactured panic. Direct Verification: Hanging up the phone and calling the institution using the verified telephone number printed on official bank documents ensures secure communication.

Both cbsnews.com and 92q.com report that local law enforcement urges any resident who experiences an attempted or successful fraud interaction to report the incident promptly to local police departments and their respective banking institutions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.