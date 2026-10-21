Midea launches Heatball Fight campaign film for Nordic markets

Global home appliance brand Midea has launched its Nordic winter campaign film, “Heatball Fight,” created by F5 Shanghai to transform functional heating into an interactive family experience. Premiering at IFA Berlin 2026, the campaign extends Midea’s “Share the Warmth” platform across Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland.

Redefining Warmth in Nordic Markets

Selling heating technology in the Nordic region requires navigating a culture where thermal comfort is already deeply woven into everyday life. Consumers across Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland are well-acquainted with traditional symbols of warmth, from quiet indoor gatherings to the cultural concept of hygge. Heating brands in these markets must offer more than raw temperature control, basic efficiency, or standard technology to capture consumer attention.

F5 Shanghai addressed this hurdle by shifting warmth from a passive atmospheric feeling into an active, tangible experience. Jimyi Xu, Global Marketing Director of F5 Shanghai, noted that traditional category tropes like fireplaces, blankets, candles, and hot drinks have become expected. The strategic pivot asked a simple question: what if warmth was something people could physically share?

Photo: marketech-apac.com

The strategic challenge was to find a fresher way to make warmth distinctive. We explored the meaning behind ‘Share the Warmth.’ Instead of treating warmth as an atmosphere, we asked: what if warmth was something people could physically share? — Jimyi Xu, Global Marketing Director of F5 Shanghai

The Mechanics of the Heatball

At the center of the campaign film is the Heatball, a visual manifestation of thermal energy generated by Midea’s heating products. The narrative opens when an unexpected snowstorm halts an outdoor snowball fight planned by two children. Their father discovers a glowing Heatball emanating from a Midea heating system, prompting an indoor battle that draws in the entire family.

As Heatballs circulate through the household, ordinary domestic items undergo surreal transformations. A houseplant blooms into a vibrant tropical garden, a living room aquarium morphs into a colorful underwater ecosystem, Christmas lights flicker into fireflies, and the sun breaks free from a wall painting to illuminate the room.

Midea – Share the Warmth | Heatball Fight

Despite these fantastical occurrences, the family reacts with calm, measured curiosity rather than shock. Adams Fan, Chief Creative Officer of F5 Shanghai, explained the directorial balance required for the project. “The challenge was creating something magical while keeping the family completely authentic. The fantasy works because the emotions remain real, the relationship between the family members is always at the center,” Fan stated.

Campaign Element Strategic Focus Key Contributor Platform Share the Warmth Midea Creative Agency Concept and Execution F5 Shanghai Regional Partner Swedish Market Operations KLIMA-THERM AB Public Debut Global Brand Communication IFA Berlin 2026

Midea Aligns Hardware Categories with Human Connection

The campaign ties various Midea hardware categories together under a single conceptual umbrella, reinforcing that disparate appliances serve a unified purpose. Renee Huang, European Marketing Director at Midea Residential Air Conditioning, emphasized that the brand views warmth as a catalyst for meaningful human connection rather than a mere climate control metric.

Photo: adsoftheworld.com

Magdalena Rozmiarek, Chief Executive Officer of KLIMA-THERM AB in Sweden, expanded on the broader commercial significance of the rollout. Participating in the initiative goes beyond standard product promotion, aligning business goals with the advancement of positive social values and closer family ties.

The production brings together international talents, including director Kevork Aslanyan, editor Lyubo Kirov, composer Simon Lundsgaard, sound designer John Green, and colorist Viktor Malygin. Following its launch at IFA Berlin, the campaign rolls out across northern European markets ahead of the winter season.