Apple Watch Ultra 4 Review: Advanced Health Tracking and Sport Features

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 4, featuring a redesigned Health Sensing System that tracks heart rate variations every five minutes and background readings every five seconds, alongside an expanded battery life of up to 50 hours of normal use. milanofinanza.it reported that the fourth-generation rugged smartwatch retains its 49mm aerospace-grade titanium chassis in natural and black variants, paired with a sapphire crystal display and MIL-STD-810H military durability certification.

Titanium Chassis Design and Extended Battery Benchmarks

The fourth iteration keeps the familiar 49mm form factor while pushing operational longevity significantly further than standard models. Fast charging capabilities allow the battery to reach up to 18 hours of operation from a 15-minute charge, as noted in official specifications covered by apple.com. The hardware runs on the Apple S11 processor, which includes a dedicated four-core Neural Processing Unit designed to parse local biometric data streams instantly without sacrificing energy efficiency. During testing, the device measured a thickness of 12 millimeters and a weight of 63 grams, and the battery reached 43 hours of life with approximately two 40-minute workouts. The Trail Loop bracelet is made of soft synthetic fabric with a millimeter-adjustable strap closure, and can be replaced with metal mesh, silicone, or fabric models. The interface includes a touch display, a crown for apps and notifications, a side button to access the control center, and an orange Action button on the left side to instantly access frequently used sports programs or reassign to other functions.

Physical durability remains a core engineering focus. Navigation relies on a dual-frequency satellite tracking system that maps outdoor workouts automatically for disciplines like running, eliminating manual start-stop inputs. When cycling, it actively monitors speed and efficiency and shows progress in real time, while during swimming it reports split times, automatically detects stroke style, and calculates total distance.

Advanced Health Sensing System Architecture

The core technological leap of the Ultra 4 lies in its newly engineered sensor array. milanofinanza.it detailed how the hardware features expanded electrical heart sensors, larger ring-arranged photodiodes, and brighter green LEDs to capture optical and electrical signals with extreme fidelity. This architecture enables continuous background heart rate sampling every 5 seconds—60 times more frequently than the Ultra 3—and measures heart rate variability (HRV) every 5 minutes, which represents 24 times more frequent HRV readings compared to Ultra 3.

tuttiquotidiani.it noted that these higher sampling frequencies feed directly into a new “Readiness” index. This metric cross-references sleep duration, resting heart rate, and blood oxygen levels to quantify a user’s recovery status before intense training sessions. The device also includes life-saving functions such as atrial fibrillation and high blood pressure monitoring. Fall detection and emergency SOS via satellite allow users with a few taps to collect critical information, connect to a satellite, and contact emergency services for the fastest possible intervention.

Ecosystem Integration and Regional Software Limitations

Three internal microphones and dual speakers facilitate direct wrist-based calls. However, advanced localized AI features remain constrained by regional regulatory environments. Audio Intelligence remains unavailable in Europe for the time being; it uses microphones and the S11 processor to recognize sounds like alarms or doorbells, transcribe the last 15 minutes of surrounding voices, and review information such as a restaurant menu communicated by a waiter, securely and with respect for privacy.

Photo: apple.com