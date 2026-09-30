Bae shed 41kg to warn about cardiac fat and heart failure

Marked by World Heart Day, his case highlights epicardial adipose tissue accumulation—fat wrapping the heart—as a primary driver of heart failure and arrhythmias.

In Plain English: Understanding Cardiac Fat and Heart Failure Epicardial Adipose Tissue: Fat that builds up directly around the outer membrane of the heart, preventing the muscle from expanding normally.

Fat that builds up directly around the outer membrane of the heart, preventing the muscle from expanding normally. Heart Failure: A condition where the heart’s chambers cannot pump or fill with blood efficiently, leading to fatigue, shortness of breath, and leg edema.

A condition where the heart’s chambers cannot pump or fill with blood efficiently, leading to fatigue, shortness of breath, and leg edema. Mechanism of Action: Excess body weight causes fat to build up around the heart, which can cause inflammation and lead to heart rhythm changes like arrhythmias.

The Anatomy of Cardiac Overload: How Fat Constricts the Heart

Weight gain impacts more than subcutaneous layers and abdominal organs; it wraps directly around the heart via the epicardial fat depot. This fat layer restricts the heart’s ability to relax and fill properly. The fat itself can cause inflammation, which may lead to heart rhythm changes such as arrhythmias.

When cardiac function drops, a punishing physiological feedback loop takes hold. The heart struggles to circulate blood adequately, leaving patients breathless with minimal exertion. This drop in physical activity curtails energy expenditure, further compounding fat accumulation and intensifying the load on the heart.

Epidemiological Realities and Clinical Criteria in Asia-Pacific

Diagnostic thresholds for adiposity also demand regional nuance. Even individuals with lower BMIs face elevated risks if they carry excess abdominal fat.

Clinical Metric Before Intervention Post-Intervention (18 Months) Body Weight 128.7 kg 87.7 kg (-41 kg) Body Mass Index (BMI) 41.5 28.2 Body Fat Percentage 40.1% 24.8% Pharmacotherapy Hypertension and hyperlipidemia medications Blood pressure and hyperlipidemia drugs discontinued

From Patient to Physician: A Cardiologist’s Transformation

Bae’s warning stems from his personal experience. Weighing 128.7 kilograms with a BMI of 41.5 and a body fat percentage of 40.1%, he managed multiple conditions following a total thyroidectomy, including hypertension and hyperlipidemia. He initiated a structured lifestyle modification plan.

Beginning in January of last year, Bae combined anti-obesity pharmacological treatments with physical activity over a 1-year and 6-month span. By lowering his BMI to 28.2 and his body fat percentage to 24.8%, he successfully discontinued his blood pressure and hyperlipidemia medications. He emphasizes that weight loss methods include lifestyle corrections like diet and exercise, anti-obesity drug therapy, and bariatric surgery.

The Path Forward in Heart Failure Prevention

Bae emphasizes that for patients, weight loss reduces concurrent diseases and lowers mortality rates from heart failure. Patients should discuss weight loss closely with their doctor.

References

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.