Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour prepares to win his 50th international cap against Slovenia in Nations League Group B1 on Tuesday, embracing a more advanced tactical role under new national head coach Sebastien Pocognoli while reflecting on an eventful career marked by injuries and a move to Napoli.

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The Evolution Under Pocognoli

The tactical whiteboard in the Scotland camp looks distinctly different following the arrival of Sebastien Pocognoli. The Ayrshire-born playmaker admitted that hearing the manager’s desire for a more advanced role was a welcome development.

“It is nice to hear that he wants me to play in a more advanced position,” Gilmour said. Most of all, I am simply comfortable to be enjoying.”

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The adjustments have already yielded immediate returns on the pitch. Gilmour delivered the decisive assist for Sassuolo striker Kieron Bowie, setting the tempo for a 2-0 victory against North Macedonia. It marked the first win of Pocognoli’s reign, driven by an aggressive, front-foot tactical shape that looks to play vertically through the opposition’s defensive lines.

According to sports.yahoo.com, Gilmour’s ability to secure regular starts has been aided in part by the absence through illness of clubmate Scott McTominay. Yet, the tactical imperative remains identical: get the ball to the feet of the diminutive midfielder who acts as the primary engine for both club and country.

Metric / Milestone Player Detail Context International Caps 50 Reaching milestone ahead of Slovenia fixture Club Side Napoli Current Serie A campaign Recent International Contribution 1 Assist vs. North Macedonia Set up Kieron Bowie for opening goal Captain’s Benchmark 100 Caps (Andy Robertson) Milestone reached in Skopje

Overcoming Adversity and Rising Through the Ranks

Reaching a half-century of international appearances by age 25 represents a remarkable milestone for a career that has encountered significant physical hurdles.

Scotland v Slovenia: Sebastien Pocognoli and Billy Gilmour address the press

Crucially, the midfielder secured a move to Napoli alongside McTominay, capturing the Serie A title in their debut campaign. However, that momentum hit a roadblock due to a groin problem at the turn of the year, followed by a severe knee injury in a pre-tournament friendly that forced him to miss the summer’s World Cup.

Despite those setbacks, gbsport.com notes that Slovenia head coach Bostjan Cesar remains fully aware of the tactical threat posed by Scotland’s midfield general. Cesar acknowledged Gilmour’s standout performances in the Italian top division, pointing out that his ability to dictate tempo makes him the focal point of the opposition’s defensive planning.

Photo: gbsport.com

Passing the Torch to a New Generation

Even as he approaches his own landmark cap, Gilmour remains grounded regarding his place within the national setup. Recalling his introduction to the senior squad by former manager Steve Clarke, the midfielder now views himself as an elder statesman ready to guide the fresh talent brought into the fold by Pocognoli.

The squad’s internal dynamic bridges veteran leadership with emerging prospects. While captain Andy Robertson celebrated his milestone 100th cap in Skopje—an achievement Gilmour described as incredible—the younger generation continues to integrate into Pocognoli’s high-intensity system. “I do know, if I am not on the ball, I am unable to be a menace as a lot as I wish to within the sport,” Gilmour noted, adding: “In fact it is nonetheless early and can take time, however we’re doing properly to this point.”