Bodine Vollering Joins EF Education-Oatly for 2027 Women’s WorldTour

Bodine Vollering will step up to the Women’s WorldTour with EF Education–Oatly for the 2027 season, signing a three-year contract through the end of 2029 after spending two years with the VolkerWessels Cycling Team, cyclingnews.com reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

EF Education–Oatly strengthens its roster as the American squad locks in multi-year developmental talent through 2029.

Stepping Up to the WorldTour in Pink

The 23-year-old Dutch rider moves to the American WorldTour outfit following an encouraging campaign that featured a sixth-place finish overall at the Festival Elsy Jacobs in Luxembourg, alongside top-ten stage placings at the Tour de Feminin and the Région Pays de la Loire Tour. Vollering first connected with her future teammates at the Classic Lorient Agglomération in Plouay. There, she watched the pink-clad squad control the peloton across the demanding one-day WorldTour course.

“I raced Plouay, and I saw the girls from EF Education-Oatly,” Vollering recounted, as reported by cyclingnews.com. “They were controlling the peloton. I saw how strong they were and I thought, wow, because Plouay is a long race. They were in control all day. That’s really amazing, and to be part of such a team, such a community, is exciting.”

From studying tax law to the WorldTour 💗 Bodine Vollering is NOW IN PINK for 2027!https://t.co/EE2es7JEuw pic.twitter.com/TWNACnc5qm — https://x.com/EFprocycling/status/2112577154152026221

Balancing Tax Law and Full-Time Professional Cycling

Unlike many modern professionals who transition directly from national junior development pipelines, Vollering’s path has taken a dual-track approach. She balanced her early professional racing career at the ProTeam level with demanding university studies specializing in tax law. With her master’s thesis now reaching its final stages, she is positioned to leave academic scheduling behind and dedicate herself entirely to athletic performance next year.

General Manager Esra Tromp pointed directly to this impending lifestyle shift as a core catalyst for the recruitment. “She has the engine, and she has the instincts,” Tromp stated, according to cyclingnews.com. “She knows the sport inside and out. But she has never had the luxury of being able to dedicate herself completely to racing and training, nor has she had the full range of resources and support to see how far she can go. We can provide that.”

Photo: procyclinguk.com

Metric / Detail Team / Rider Data New Team EF Education–Oatly Contract Length Three Years (2027–2029) Previous Squad VolkerWessels Cycling Team (2025–2026)

Long-Term Vision and Immediate Team Objectives

Discussions with team management were crucial in finalizing the three-year agreement, which bridges the gap through 2029. Vollering noted that the structured approach presented by Tromp focused on sustainable athletic growth rather than immediate, short-term pressure.

“I talked with Esra. The way she spoke about the vision of the team, the way she selected this group of riders, what she’s trying to achieve with them is all to get the best possible results,” Vollering explained. While her ultimate career ambitions point toward the iconic gradients of the Tour de France Femmes—where her older sister, Demi Vollering, has claimed historic victories—and the Dutch roads of the Amstel Gold Race, her initial mandate in pink remains entirely grounded in support duties.

“To be realistic, my main goal for next year is to work for my teammates, and see how I can help them and learn from them the best I can,” Vollering stated.

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