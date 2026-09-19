California Governor Newsom Signs First Post-Production Tax Credit (AB 2319)

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2319, enacting the state’s first standalone post-production tax credit. Authored by Assemblymember Nick Schultz, the measure offers a 35% to 50% tax credit on qualified expenses to lure editing, sound mixing, composers, and visual effects work back to California.

The Bottom Line The Incentive: AB 2319 delivers a 35% to 50% tax credit specifically for post-production work completed within California.

AB 2319 delivers a 35% to 50% tax credit specifically for post-production work completed within California. The Structural Shift: Unlike California’s broader existing film and television tax credit program, this new standalone credit does not require productions to shoot principal photography within the state.

Unlike California’s broader existing film and television tax credit program, this new standalone credit does not require productions to shoot principal photography within the state. The Funding Gap: The program starts with a limited pool of $10 million annually, falling far short of the $100 million originally requested by bill backers.

The Economics of Lost Post-Production Jobs

For over a decade, Hollywood productions have chased aggressive tax credits to rival states and foreign countries, taking vital post-production infrastructure right along with them. According to economic consulting firm CVL Economics, California’s share of U.S. post-production employment dropped sharply from 53% to 42% over a 13-year span.

Ben Urquhart, a 51-year-old post-production executive with 18 years at NBCUniversal, experienced this employment crunch firsthand after being laid off. Noting that he spent two and a half years searching for steady work in the region, Urquhart pointed out that the industry has undergone a massive transformation. While qualified professionals flood the market, fierce competition for every available tier of work has left many veteran artists struggling to secure stable employment.

“It’s grim and it’s hard. There are jobs, but we have a large amount of extremely qualified people competing for every level of job,” Urquhart noted, contrasting current market realities with his early days as a production assistant in the 1990s.

Inside the Legislative Battleground and Funding Realities

The path to signing AB 2319 required navigating California’s complex legislative machinery. Authored by Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank), the bill secured approval in late August, clearing the state Senate 33-5 before the Assembly passed the final version 72-2. Yet, despite broad political support, the program’s initial financial backing remains a sticking point for advocates.

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Schultz originally advocated for a $100 million annual allocation to give the program real teeth against entrenched international and domestic competitors. Instead, the initiative is slated to launch in January with a restricted pool of just $10 million a year. Marielle Abaunza, president of the California Post Alliance, acknowledged the tension between the historic nature of the legislation and its modest funding reality.

“It’s a historic moment for California’s post-production community. But it’s also just the beginning of what we really need to do to fight for our industry,” Abaunza stated, adding that her advocacy group is already organizing strategies to secure expanded funding during the next legislative cycle.

California Film and Tax Incentive Landscape Overview Legislation / Program Core Focus Key Financial Parameters AB 2319 Standalone post-production (editing, sound, VFX) 35%–50% credit on qualified expenses; starts at $10 million annually; no shooting requirement. Existing Film & TV Credit Overall production and state-based filming Cap expanded to $750 million through June 30, 2030; requires 75% filming or budget spend in state. Senate Bill 186 Streamlining existing incentives Shortens cash refund payout schedules, increases refundable amounts, and exempts independent productions from caps.

Broader State and Federal Incentive Shifts

The arrival of AB 2319 arrives alongside broader legislative adjustments designed to fortify California’s entertainment economy. Governor Newsom also signed Senate Bill 186, a measure aimed at strengthening the state’s existing incentive framework by accelerating cash refund payout schedules and raising the ceiling on refundable unused tax credits. Independent productions are similarly exempted from restrictive annual caps under the new state budget provisions.

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Meanwhile, the conversation surrounding entertainment incentives has expanded past state borders. Momentum continues to build around a potential federal film and television tax incentive program. Bipartisan efforts led in the House by Rep. Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and Rep. Brian Jack (R-Ga.) are currently underway to draft federal legislation, while President Trump has also expressed support for a national credit structure.

As streaming platforms and traditional studios continuously audit balance sheets to optimize content spend, California’s newly codified post-production credit offers a vital, if underfunded, lifeline. Whether a $10 million annual start will successfully reverse a decade-long talent drain remains to be seen. Drop a comment below with your thoughts on whether this standalone incentive is enough to keep Hollywood’s editing bays local.