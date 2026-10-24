CBI Arrests ED Officer And Head Constable In Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Case In Lucknow

CBI Arrests ED Officer And Head Constable In Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Case In Lucknow

by

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested two Enforcement Directorate officials in Lucknow on October 23, 2026, after catching them in a ₹5 lakh bribery trap. NDTV reported that Enforcement Officer Deepak Kumar and Head Constable Manoj Dwivedi were arrested following a complaint regarding an alleged Rs 5 lakh bribe demand linked to an Enforcement Directorate case.

How the Extortion Scheme Unravelled

The anti-corruption operation began when a complainant approached federal investigators to report a corrupt demand. The complainant’s father had received two formal summons from the Enforcement Directorate’s Lucknow Zonal Office in August and September 2026. Head Constable Manoj Dwivedi allegedly leveraged these notices to extract illicit payments.

According to SSBCrack, Dwivedi demanded Rs 5 lakh in exchange for helping the complainant’s father in an ED case. Acting swiftly on the grievance, the CBI laid a targeted trap on Friday, October 23, 2026. Investigators caught Dwivedi red-handed while he was demanding and accepting the cash on behalf of Enforcement Officer Deepak Kumar.

Deputation Status and Official Charges

While both men operated out of the same regional branch, their administrative backgrounds differed significantly. Hindustan Times noted that Manoj Dwivedi was deployed on deputation and was not an ED cadre officer. Instead, he was deployed to the agency on deputation from the Central Reserve Police Force, serving in the capacity of a head constable.

Following their apprehension, both suspects were formally charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Unanswered Questions and Broader Agency Operations

Despite the rapid arrests, federal authorities have kept vital specifics under wraps. Official statements from the CBI omitted any disclosure regarding the true nature or subject matter of the underlying enforcement case that triggered the initial summons. Furthermore, the identities of both the complainant and his father remain protected in all public releases.

CBI Arrests ED Officer and CRPF Jawan in ₹5 Lakh Bribe Trap
Photo: SSBCrack

The crackdown in Lucknow coincides with separate anti-corruption sweeps conducted by the central agency. In a distinct operation reported alongside the Lucknow arrests, the CBI apprehended Muhammed Fasal K in Kozhikode in connection with an international cyber fraud syndicate involving a ₹1.04 crore scam and smuggled debit cards.

More on this story: Punjab CM OSD Rajbir Ghuman Faces CBI Questioning in Corruption Probe

Police have arrested head constable Khurshid, who allegedly stole 51 lakhs rupees and jewellery.

Worth a look

Photo of author

Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief Prize-winning journalist with over 20 years of international news experience. Alexandra leads the editorial team, ensuring every story meets the highest standards of accuracy and journalistic integrity.

Winnipeg Health Authority Urges Respiratory Vaccines Ahead of Virus Season

Wall Street Major Indexes Closed Lower to End Rocky Week