Chinese Stocks Face Deepening Selloff Amid Profit Squeeze and Lack of Stimulus

The world’s second-largest equities market has shed $3.5 trillion in value since May, driven by an accelerating corporate profit squeeze and a protracted consumption slump. As data compiled by Bloomberg show, the ongoing selloff has pushed the onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index into a bear market, leaving investors trapped between weak corporate earnings and absent large-scale state stimulus.

Market Valuations Slide as Earnings Misses Broaden

Market Valuations Slide: Chinese equities have lost $3.5 trillion from their May peak, pushing major onshore and offshore gauges into severe bear territory.

Chinese equities have lost $3.5 trillion from their May peak, pushing major onshore and offshore gauges into severe bear territory. Earnings Misses Broaden: Third-quarter consensus forecasts for the MSCI China Index have declined over 4% since March, with recent reports missing estimates by an average of 9%.

Bear Market Pressures Mount as Earnings Misses Broaden

Industries ranging from banking to electric car manufacturing and AI model development are absorbing severe margin compression.

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“It is too early to conclude that the worst is over,” Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg, stated.

The third-quarter reporting season got off to a disappointing start. Battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) suffered a profit miss symptomatic of both weak demand and fierce competition. Consensus 2026 earnings forecasts for the MSCI China Index members have declined by over 4% since the end of March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chinese Stocks Lose $2.4 Trillion | China in Focus

Index or Company Metric / Focus Recorded Decline / Deficit Overall Market Value Total Equities Drop from May Peak $3.5 Trillion MSCI China Index 2026 Earnings Forecast Reductions Declined over 4% since March Hang Seng Tech Index Profit Projection Plunge Plunged over 13%

Capital Drains and Margin Compression Across Tech Giants

Even against lowered expectations, MSCI China constituents that have released results missed consensus forecasts by an average of 9%, setting up the second-worst quarterly miss in two years. Among them, AI infrastructure builder China Mobile Ltd. (HKG: 0941) reported that its January-September net profit tumbled 8% year-on-year amid mounting cost pressures. Major materials firm Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (SHE: 002460) also missed estimates on falling prices.

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The intense earnings pressure has left companies, particularly China’s Internet behemoths engaged in costly AI infrastructure build-outs, increasingly out of cash. That dynamic has forced firms to tap the equities market to raise funds, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s (NYSE: BABA) $10 billion follow-on stock sale, which further diluted share value.

Weakening investor confidence is also showing up through transactional metrics.

Defensive State Intervention Versus Long-Term Skepticism

Meanwhile, the recent rout has boosted the appeal of Chinese equities to some institutional players. Bridgewater Associates’ China arm noted it has turned “prudently optimistic” on local stocks, arguing that third-quarter declines were largely driven by liquidity while valuations remain modest.

Still, skepticism abounds that while the national team’s rescue efforts may serve as a temporary fix, the market’s long-term prospects remain dim due to policymakers’ reluctance to adopt big-bang stimulus measures.

That target-meeting performance has given authorities ample reason to stick to a drip-feed style of growth support, avoiding compromised fiscal discipline or further reductions in historically low borrowing costs.

“Policymakers are comfortable with the nature of economic growth,” William Bratton, head of cash equity research for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, noted.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.