Christina Applegate Reveals Her 2021 MS Diagnosis Was a Mistake

US actress Christina Applegate announced that her 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis was a mistake, according to Tages-Anzeiger. The 54-year-old explained in her podcast «MeSsy» that a doctor informed her she does not have the autoimmune disease.

Despite the revelation, Applegate’s symptoms remain unchanged. She continues to use a wheelchair, cannot walk from her car to the examination room, and stated that she is back at the very beginning without knowing what is wrong with her.

Applegate Reveals She Does Not Have MS

Applegate shared the news in new episodes of her podcast «MeSsy», which she co-hosts with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Recalling the moment she received the news, Applegate said a doctor entered her room and stated, «Glückwunsch, Sie haben kein MS». Rather than feeling relieved, Applegate described feeling unsettled, noting that her condition has not improved and has perhaps worsened.

Christina Applegate reveals MS misdiagnosis in shocking health update

The announcement follows a difficult period that included a four-month stay in a Los Angeles hospital from which she returned home in August. Applegate expressed that the new uncertainty leaves her feeling deeply troubled and confused, particularly given her prominent advocacy role for people with multiple sclerosis alongside Sigler.

Medical Context of MS Misdiagnoses

During the podcast, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center neurologist Marwa Kaisey explained that such misdiagnoses occur quite frequently. Because there is no single definitive test for multiple sclerosis, physicians must evaluate a checklist of criteria, and almost one in five individuals diagnosed with MS do not actually have the condition.

Photo: 20min.ch

As Applegate continues to process the news following her return home and a hiatus from the podcast, it remains unknown what is causing her persistent health issues now that the previous diagnosis has been ruled out.