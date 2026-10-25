Dibujona 2026 trae ilustrador de Batman a Antofagasta

The Festival Dibujona 2026 will bring prominent national and international graphic artists, including Batman illustrator Amancay Nahuelpan, to the Centro Cultural Estación Antofagasta on November 7 for a free, public-admission cultural event celebrating comic books, illustration, and graphic narrative.

Essential Festival Details

Date and Time: Saturday, November 7, starting at 11:00 hours.

Saturday, November 7, starting at 11:00 hours. Location: Centro Cultural Estación Antofagasta, Antofagasta, Chile.

Centro Cultural Estación Antofagasta, Antofagasta, Chile. Key Highlights: Free admission, children’s workshops, live drawing demonstrations, and the IlustraFeria featuring over 40 stands.

Global Comic Talent Comes to Northern Chile

Comic book enthusiasts in Antofagasta will have direct access to creators who have shaped major global franchises, madero.cl reported. The primary draw for this year’s convention is Amancay Nahuelpan, a Chilean artist with extensive international credits working alongside major publishers like DC Comics. Nahuelpan’s portfolio includes interior artwork for mainstream superhero staples such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Green Lantern.

Alongside Nahuelpan, the festival features Emidraw, a popular webcomic creator who has built a substantial following through character-driven digital strips. The roster also includes Luna Vargas, an illustrator whose professional background spans projects with corporate entertainment brands like Nickelodeon, Fox, and Penguin Random House. Veteran Chilean cartoonist Gonzalo Martínez, journalist and editor Claudio Álvarez, and comics artist Erika Pino round out the invited roster.

Workshops, Regional Creators, and Community Engagement

Beyond high-profile guests, the programming is structured to support local visibility and early arts education. The event schedules interactive workshops for children alongside panel discussions and live illustration sessions designed to demystify the professional creative process.

Festival director Karen Tapia emphasized that the initiative is designed to build accessible spaces for visual arts in the region.

The IlustraFeria and Institutional Support

The venue will host the IlustraFeria, an exhibition marketplace comprising more than 40 stands dedicated specifically to independent illustration, regional design, and graphic narrative work.

The festival operates with financial backing from the Fondo Nacional de Fomento del Libro y la Lectura, Convocatoria 2026, administered by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage. Complete scheduling details and mandatory pre-registration instructions for specific children’s workshops are published via Dibujona’s official Instagram channels.