Éditions du Boréal says Thélyson Orélien used AI in his novel

Canadian publishing house Éditions du Boréal announced on Wednesday, October 21, that artificial intelligence was indeed used in the writing of Thélyson Orélien’s novel C’était ça ou mourir, bringing a definitive end to weeks of intense literary controversy.

Metadata Markers Seal the Fate of a Bestselling Manuscript

The publisher confirmed in a statement transmitted to lefigaro.fr that it could no longer stand behind the author after new technical evidence emerged. Following weeks of public debate sparked by anonymous claims on social media and subsequent testing by outlets like Télérama, Boréal gathered all working versions of the manuscript and commissioned an independent technical analysis. The results revealed unmistakable AI tag markers hidden within the metadata of certain documents.

The revelation shatters months of denials from Orélien. The author had repeatedly assured his editors that he never relied on automated tools to compose the book. « L’auteur nous avait assurés, à plusieurs reprises, ne jamais y avoir eu recours pour la création de son roman », noted the publishing house in its official statement. Because that core assurance has now been broken, Boréal announced it will not reprint the novel, nor will it publish any future books by the author, effectively canceling a signed contract for a second manuscript.

A Publishing Phenomenon Collides with Technical Uncertainty

The controversy first erupted on September 21, 2026, when an anonymous account on X published excerpts of the novel run through the online AI detection software Pangram, claiming the book was written almost entirely with machine assistance, as reported by information.tv5monde.com. Published in France by Grasset in August 2026, the bestseller had quickly become a literary sensation, earning a spot on high-profile prize lists including the Goncourt, Femina, and Médicis, alongside winning the Prix du Roman Fnac.

Yet the reliability of AI detectors has remained a fierce point of debate across the literary community. Alexandre Gefen, a research director at the CNRS and an expert on the relationship between artificial intelligence and literature, pointed out to information.tv5monde.com that detection tools measure structural blocks rather than actual creative input. « L’écriture par IA, ça ne veut rien dire. Ça veut dire tellement de choses différentes qu’il est difficile de les mettre ensemble », Gefen explained, noting that metrics fail to distinguish whether a machine built a plot or merely performed surface-level stylistic edits.

The Human Cost Behind the Digital Scrutiny

As the international literary world grapples with the unchartered territory of generative tools in fiction, Boréal emphasized that the fracture ultimately came down to professional trust rather than just algorithmic scores. The publisher admitted it will likely never know the precise extent to which machine assistance shaped the narrative of C’était ça ou mourir, a manuscript originally submitted in December 2024 that explores the theme of street gangs.

In closing its statement, the Canadian publishing house urged restraint from the public, reminding observers of the human being caught at the center of the storm. While expressing deep empathy for the readers, booksellers, and literary juries who initially embraced the work for its profound emotional resonance, Boréal’s leadership chose caution over precipitation in an industry still searching for an ethical rulebook.