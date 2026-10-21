Get Refurbished Apple Watch SE Series 1 for Only €161 at Back Market

An Apple Watch SE Series 1 is available for 161 euros instead of 599 euros on Back Market, according to ouest-france.fr reporting. The French refurbished hardware platform lists the 40mm GPS and Cellular smartwatch at a 438-euro discount compared to buying a brand-new unit.

Apple Watch SE Sensors Track Fitness and Heart Rate

The Apple Watch SE Series 1 relies on onboard sensor arrays to process daily user metrics. The hardware calculates step counts, active caloric expenditure, and continuous heart rate monitoring. The device triggers software-based alerts when heart rates register outside normal thresholds. Motion sensors dynamically adjust tracking profiles based on recognized physical disciplines. Supported activities include swimming, running, and cycling. The internal chassis maintains water resistance up to 50 meters, permitting continuous wear during aquatic activities like showering or bathing.

Fall detection and crash detection protocols automatically execute emergency notification sequences to designated personal contacts and local emergency services when sudden impact signatures are logged. The 40mm configuration includes both GPS and cellular radio modules. This enables users to read and respond to messages, manage phone calls via Bluetooth, execute secure point-of-sale transactions through Apple Pay, and query Siri for voice-assisted tasks without keeping an iPhone nearby.

The Refurbished Hardware Market

Back Market positions the 163-euro Apple Watch SE Series 1 within a broader catalog of discounted tier-one consumer electronics. Market competition on the platform extends across multiple product categories. Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is currently listed at 770 euros down from 1,229 euros. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra appears at 700 euros compared to its original 1,408.78-euro price point. Lower-tier mobile hardware includes the iPhone 14 priced at 300 euros against a 749-euro retail baseline, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 listed at 358 euros down from 956.40 euros.

Computing hardware and alternative wearables populate the remaining inventory discounts. The MacBook Air M1 Series is marked down to 597 euros from 1,199 euros. The iPad 11 2025 featuring the A16 chip is available at 429 euros instead of 509 euros. Lenovo’s ThinkPad L13 business laptop sees a steep reduction to 228 euros from 1,599 euros. For consumers comparing wearable tiers, the newer Apple Watch SE Series 2 is listed at 219 euros down from 349 euros, while Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra sits at 330.22 euros compared to its original 709.90-euro pricing.