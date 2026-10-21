Samsung Certified Re-Newed Galaxy Phones Now Available on Amazon

Samsung has long provided Certified Re-Newed phones on its own website, but the manufacturer is now expanding its direct refurbishment program to Amazon. While third-party vendors have frequently flooded the market with used devices of uncertain origin, shoppers can now purchase manufacturer-inspected hardware directly through an official Amazon storefront starting at $489, excluding taxes and fees.

The initial Amazon lineup features 14 specific configurations across seven models from the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series. Although Samsung already sells Galaxy S26 series Certified Re-Newed phones on its standalone website, that newer hardware is absent from the online retailer at launch, leaving Amazon buyers limited to the S24 and S25 generations.

Galaxy S24 and S25 Models Offer Multiple Configurations

The 14 configurations span multiple storage capacities and colors, giving buyers exact options rather than generic stock:

Galaxy S24 FE, 128GB, Graphite

Galaxy S24 FE, 256GB, Graphite

Galaxy S24, 128GB, Onyx Black

Galaxy S24, 256GB, Onyx Black

Galaxy S24+, 256GB, Onyx Black

Galaxy S24+, 512GB, Onyx Black

Galaxy S24 Ultra, 256GB, Titanium Black

Galaxy S24 Ultra, 512 GB, Titanium Black

Galaxy S25, 128GB, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S25, 256GB, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S25+, 256GB, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S25+, 512GB, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S25 Ultra, 256GB, Titanium Black

Galaxy S25 Ultra, 512GB, Titanium Black

Samsung Restores Devices with Genuine Parts and Warranty

Unlike units prepped by unknown third-party vendors, Samsung details a strict restoration process for every device. Each phone undergoes a thorough inspection, and any faulty components are repaired using genuine parts. Following repairs, the hardware passes through a 147-point quality inspection before being packaged with a new box, pamphlets, and accessories.

Every Certified Re-Newed purchase is backed by a one-year limited manufacturer warranty matching brand-new coverage. Buyers can also purchase Samsung Care+ for an additional cost to cover accidental damage such as drops, spills, and mechanical breakdowns. It remains unconfirmed precisely when Samsung will introduce its Galaxy S26 series inventory to the Amazon storefront.