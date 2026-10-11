Famous New Orleans Gallery M.S. Rau Brings Museum-Quality Art and Antiques to San Francisco Fall Show

John F. Kennedy’s original White House rocking chair, Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyric notes for “Hey Jude,” and rare French crown jewels are heading to California for the 2026 San Francisco Fall Show opening Oct. 15, 2026. The high-end pop-up display brings a sample of the 114-year-old New Orleans gallery M.S. Rau across the country to the West Coast event at the Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

What to Know About the San Francisco Fall Show Exhibition

The Venue & Dates: The pop-up runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Festival Pavilion at 2 Marina Blvd. in San Francisco, with an opening night gala on Oct. 14 starting at $400. The Star Artifacts: Alongside the Kennedy rocking chair and McCartney’s “Hey Jude” notes, the exhibition features natural saltwater pearl and diamond earrings from the French crown jewels, a mosaic from Hadrian’s Villa, and a Napoleon-commissioned bust set. The Gallery’s Roots: Founded in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter in 1912 by Max Rau for $250, the enterprise is currently run by Bill Rau, serving high-profile clientele including Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Treasures Crossing the Country for West Coast Collectors

The upcoming appearance at the San Francisco Fall Show marks the first time M.S. Rau has made an appearance at the fair. According to Emmy Otranto, research and content manager at M.S. Rau, the curation of items such as museum-quality works by Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, John Singer Sargent, and Paul Gauguin was guided by a desire for beauty and rarity. The gallery aims to recreate the physical experience of wandering through its three-floor, 40,000-square-foot New Orleans space.

While the most expensive offerings do not have published price tags, the exhibition does feature specific scaled pricing for select items. For instance, a commode with a matching example housed in the Louvre is priced below $400,000. Other pieces traveling to San Francisco include a painting by Frank Sinatra, a pair of busts commissioned directly by Napoleon and his wife, and a selection of extraordinary objects once owned by European royalty.

Logistics Behind the M.S. Rau Pop-Up Collection

Bringing museum-quality historical artifacts across the United States requires selective curation based on physical scale. Otranto noted that several massive items—including a meteorite, a bronze sculpture by Amedeo Modigliani, a 13-foot painting of Cleopatra, and a Tiffany & Co. window capable of nearly filling an entire booth—remained behind in New Orleans due to their sheer size.

The cross-country expansion follows M.S. Rau’s recent permanent gallery opening in Aspen last year. Bill Rau and his team will personally accompany the collection to San Francisco. Otranto explained that engagement with collectors out West through the Aspen location prompted the gallery to make its appearance at the San Francisco Fall Show.

Event Detail Information Event Name 2026 San Francisco Fall Show Location Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco General Admission Dates Oct. 15–17 (10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Oct. 18 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Ticket Pricing General admission $23.18; Lectures $28.62 to $55.20; Opening gala from $400

Bridging Historic Provenance and Modern Bay Area Design

Integrating centuries-old antiques into the Bay Area’s distinct aesthetic demands a specific curatorial philosophy. Otranto stated that mass-produced goods increase the consumer appeal of sourcing unique pieces that resist uniformity. Antiques integrate effectively into modern architectural spaces, where a single historical object introduces character rooted in historical design forms.

For attendees intimidated by famous names or steep valuations, Otranto offered straightforward guidance: prioritize items based purely on visual attraction. Understanding the maker, previous owners, and historical survival adds an extra dimension of engagement, transforming the buyer into a subsequent steward of history.

October 14 Gala Opens the 2026 Exhibition Schedule

The San Francisco Fall Show opens its doors with a gala event on Oct. 14, with ticket prices starting at $400. General public exhibition hours run for four days following the gala, concluding on the evening of Oct. 18. Tickets and detailed schedule information are accessible through the official organizers at sffallshow.org.