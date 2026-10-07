FBI whistleblower alleges Trump ordered probe of L.A. protesters

A former Federal Bureau of Investigation intelligence analyst has alleged that President Trump ordered the bureau to launch unconstitutional investigations into immigration enforcement protesters in the Los Angeles area. Revealed publicly through a whistleblower report released by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), the disclosure contends that substantial agency resources were diverted away from ongoing criminal probes to satisfy the directive.

The Whistleblower Disclosure and the Alhambra Incident

Jill Fields, a former supervisory intelligence analyst based in Los Angeles, detailed her allegations in a letter sent to Congress by her attorneys. According to Fields, the sequence began after the White House spotted a TikTok video posted on February 26, 2025, by the League of United Latin American Citizens. The footage captured demonstrators in Alhambra, California, using megaphones and video recording to calmly remind residents about their constitutional rights during U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations.

Fields stated that an initial intelligence assessment determined the protesters were engaging in constitutionally protected First Amendment activity that never crossed into threatening behavior or the obstruction of law enforcement. Despite this finding, Fields alleged that leadership instructed personnel to move forward with investigations anyway, with an unnamed supervisor noting that the directive came directly because “the President wants this investigation.” The complaint also describes the creation of a 10-agent “dedicated immigration squad,” with some personnel reassigned from active cartel investigations to create what a supervisor allegedly described as “optics” intended to “make a show for the president.”

Divergent Accounts from Federal Officials and Prosecutors

The White House, the Department of Justice, and federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have strongly rejected the allegations. Lauren Bis, a White House spokesperson, defended the administration’s stance by emphasizing that unlawful behavior during demonstrations is not shielded by the Constitution. “The First Amendment does not protect violent rioting, obstructing law enforcement, and assaulting law enforcement. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime,” Bis said in a statement.

First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli similarly dismissed the whistleblower claims as false, pointing to the prosecution of more than 100 individuals involved in violent resistance against federal agents. “The FBI investigated those obstructing law enforcement and engaging in assault, such as punching and spitting,” Essayli wrote in a social media response. “There is no First Amendment right to violently resist federal officers enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress.” A joint statement issued by the FBI and the Department of Justice reiterated that while officials remain committed to upholding free speech, politically motivated attacks will not deter law enforcement from addressing assaults on officers and conspiracies to impede federal duties.

Retaliation Claims and Congressional Inquiry

Beyond the initial directives, Fields alleged that then-Acting Deputy Atty. Gen. Emil Bove instructed FBI leadership in Los Angeles to target any anti-ICE and CBP demonstrators outside federal buildings. Shocked by instructions she viewed as explicitly contrary to agency policy and the Constitution, Fields refused to participate. She stated that she was subsequently reassigned after escalating her concerns outside her direct chain of command, a move that she contends created a chilling effect within the workforce before she ultimately resigned.

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In response to the disclosures, Sen. Padilla dispatched letters on Monday to FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche. Padilla demanded comprehensive answers regarding the origins, outcomes, and White House involvement in the investigations, contrasting official congressional assurances of political independence with the whistleblower’s depiction of an agency pressured to surveil citizens solely for political dissent.