Flu Season Could Kick Off Incredibly Early What Scientists Are Watching

Health officials and researchers report an unusually early surge in influenza activity across parts of the United States, prompting public health concerns and discussions about optimal timing for annual vaccinations as the Northern Hemisphere enters the fall respiratory virus season.

Early Influenza Surge in King County and Western Regions

While national seasonal influenza activity remains low according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, specific regional metrics are ticking upward notably in the West. Public Health – Seattle & King County data reported by KUOW show that 233 people visited local emergency rooms with influenza during the week ending September 19, 2026. That figure represents a sharp rise from 31 emergency room visits during the same week in 2025.

State data cited by Axios Seattle indicate that acute respiratory illnesses accounted for 11 percent of Washington emergency room visits by late September, climbing from 8.2 percent just three weeks earlier. Dr. Helen Chu, an infectious disease professor at the University of Washington, noted that influenza typically peaks in December or January in the region, making the current trajectory quite early .

Photo: STAT

Similar trends have surfaced internationally and domestically. In Japan, early outbreaks in August and September forced some schools to close immediately following the summer break. Virologist Scott Hensley at the University of Pennsylvania observed that if West Coast infection rates continue on their current path, the United States faces an incredibly early season . James Hay, an epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, UK, noted that an early start does not necessarily mean a more severe season. Meanwhile, epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, wrote in her newsletter, ‘Force of Infection’, on September 27 that something was afoot, which was enough to make her reconsider her personal protection strategy. In Los Angeles, influenza wastewater levels are currently about where they were last December, arriving almost two months earlier, as noted by Vice President and Chief Campus Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman.

Emerging H1N1 Mutations and Vaccine Guidance for the Season

Sequencing data from early cases point to a dominant influenza subtype driving the initial wave. During the week ending September 26, 2026, H1N1 accounted for 96 percent of positive U.S. cases where subtyping was performed, representing a shift from the previous year when H3N2 dominated. Specialists have raised concerns over an emerging mutation in H1N1. Research indicates that certain strains carrying the G155E mutation are less effectively recognized by pre-existing human antibodies, particularly in teenagers and young adults who lack prior exposure to similar H1N1 characteristics. In contrast to the prior year when a new variant of H3N2 called subclade K emerged and became globally dominant due to mutations, H3N2 accounted for almost 4% of cases and influenza B was not detected in the current early data.

Photo: WMUR

Despite the early arrival, federal leadership has faced delays. In September, a synchronized set of recommendations was released by four prominent physician organizations—covering pediatrics, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and infectious disease—following the CDC’s online publication of guidance that repeated past years’ advice amidst ongoing legal and administrative shifts regarding its advisory panel. In parallel, the American Medical Association along with the University of Minnesota’s Vaccine Integrity Project initiated separate, independent evaluations concerning the upcoming respiratory virus season.

“Clinicians will still have patients to care for. Parents will still have decisions to make for their children, and older Americans, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions will still need to know how best to protect themselves. We cannot allow the breakdown of a federal process to create a vacuum in evidence-based vaccine guidance.” Dr. Bruce Gellin, University of Minnesota’s Vaccine Integrity Project, via KSL News

Where and When to Receive Fall Immunizations

Health authorities recommend that individuals needing a single dose of the influenza vaccine receive it in September or October to build immunity before widespread circulation peaks. For the 2026–2027 season, all standard flu vaccines are trivalent formulations designed to protect against two influenza A viruses and an influenza B virus. Additionally, an mRNA-based influenza vaccine is available for adults aged 50 and older for the first time. In Nevada County, Dr. Brian Evans, the Nevada County Health Officer, notes that healthcare providers are already treating community flu cases, and public health clinics offer free flu shots on designated days for eligible groups including adults aged 19 and older, as well as children who are eligible for Medi-Cal, have no health insurance, or are Native American or Alaskan Native.

Photo: The Boston Globe

Major pharmacies and healthcare providers are offering shots alongside promotional incentives in various states. In Florida, where seasonal activity is also monitored by the Department of Health, Publix offers a $5 digital gift card following a flu vaccination, while CVS provides a $5 coupon for purchases of $20 or more. On university campuses, such as the University of Southern California, Student Health offers walk-in and market-day immunizations, with Vice President and Chief Campus Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman emphasizing the importance of early protection before finals week and close-quarters campus life drive further transmission.

Everyone aged 6 months and older should receive an annual influenza vaccine, barring medical contraindications.

Pregnant individuals should receive inactivated or recombinant flu vaccines while avoiding the nasal spray variant.

Adults aged 50 and older with high-risk conditions, along with everyone over 75, are advised to receive a single dose of the RSV immunization.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for all adults, particularly older demographics and individuals at heightened risk for severe illness.

When deciding on timing and formulations, readers should consult qualified healthcare professionals or clinicians to determine the best protection strategy for their specific health needs.