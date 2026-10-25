Girondins de Bordeaux name 16-man squad for Stade Montois match

Girondins de Bordeaux Enters Stade Montois Match with 16-Player Squad Featuring Guillaume and Bahassa

Les Girondins de Bordeaux ont annoncé leur groupe de 16 joueurs pour affronter le Stade Montois Football, avec Guillaume et Bahassa.

The selection process for this round brings together a specific mix of athletes to handle the upcoming pitch demands. Goalkeepers Lecroart and Aït El Hadj anchor the defensive line alongside defenders Capblanne, Cissé, Droehnlé, Jousselin, and Trichard. Le milieu de terrain est composé d’Isola, Kalyvas et M’Boup, tandis que l’attaque comprend Souané, Abderribi, Bahassa, Diragbou, Guillaume et Shamal.

Absences and Strategic Preparations Ahead of Kickoff

Squad depth faces an immediate test with several key figures sidelined. Touré, Bazié, Diallo, and Daouadji miss out on the fixture, forcing tactical adjustments across the formation. Supporters tracking the pre-match developments can follow the Bord Terrain broadcast on YouTube starting at 14:15, providing comprehensive coverage leading up to the opening whistle.

Match : FC Girondins de Bordeaux / Stade Montois | Football – Régionale 1 – 3ème journée

Stade Atlantique Symbolizes Long-Term Reconstruction Efforts

The context surrounding this fixture extends far beyond standard league play. Following a drop to Régional 1, the club’s new ownership group under Park Bench aims to re-establish the Stade Atlantique as an architectural and cultural anchor for the institution. Près de 11 000 spectateurs sont attendus ce dimanche à 15 heures pour cette rencontre, illustrant la volonté de construire un modèle économique à long terme centré sur l’engagement communautaire et les partenariats durables.

Club president Dominique Delport expressed gratitude toward supporters as the venue prepares to host its first home match of the season. The event features high-profile institutional figures, including club legend Alain Giresse, alongside investors Jérémy Green and Danish businessman Sander Lylloff, marking a tangible milestone in the ongoing administrative and sporting reset at Bordeaux.