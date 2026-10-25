The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints kick off the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris at the Stade de France, operating under a calm and festive atmosphere on Sunday afternoon. The fixture follows nationwide demonstrations across France that drew more than 100,000 protesters into the capital over rising living costs.

Stade de France Host to NFL Match Amid Capital Unrest

The matchup at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis gets underway at 2:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) on Sunday. Sunday’s sunshine replaces the rain that fell across the Paris region on Saturday, offering clear weather for visiting fans. The stadium sits roughly 10 kilometers north of central Paris, well away from the initial flashpoints of Saturday’s demonstrations in the southern districts.

Previewing Steelers-Saints game Sunday morning inside the Stade de France

According to Reuters reporting, the build-up to the game faced disruptions as nationwide protests overshadowed weekend events. Organizers cancelled several fan gatherings and NFL-affiliated activities located in central Paris. Yet, the immediate surroundings of the northern stadium remained peaceful, with visitors noting minimal disruption to their routines.

“We didn’t notice much yesterday. We came in, went to a bar, got some drinks, got dinner, went home, didn’t see any protesting,” Steelers fan Lukas Baldridge told Reuters. “Streets were closed. Most shops were closed. That felt unusual maybe, but I don’t know enough about Paris to know what is normal and what’s not normal.”

Demonstrations Draw Hundreds of Thousands to French Streets

The sporting event unfolds against a backdrop of widespread domestic friction. On Saturday, nationwide marches brought hundreds of thousands of demonstrators into the streets. In Paris and Marseille, largely peaceful rallies deteriorated into clashes as night fell, despite heavy security deployments designed to prevent a recurrence of earlier unrest.

Photo: wtvbam.com

The primary demonstration in the capital gathered on the southeastern fringes near Porte d’Italie, where at least 110,000 individuals assembled to protest mounting living expenses and economic inequality. Road closures and shuttered storefronts altered central transit routes, forcing schedule adjustments for international visitors traveling through the city center.

Despite the downtown demonstrations, security forces maintained a standard operational posture around the northern sports venue. The Stade de France—which previously hosted athletics and rugby sevens during the 2024 Paris Olympics—did not require an abnormal or heavy police presence for Sunday’s fixture.

The #Steelers and Saints are about to go head to head in the first-ever NFL game at Stade de France in Paris. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern.Dejan Kovacevic and Chris Halicke will have LIVE, on-location coverage from Paris on our app: https://t.co/GQqOnK6pCb pic.twitter.com/92XY8YOX3X — https://x.com/DKPghSports/status/2114329769391063267

Event Detail Specification Matchup Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints Venue Stade de France, Saint-Denis Protest Turnout (Paris) At least 110,000 demonstrators

Visiting Fans Find Calm Conditions in Saint-Denis

For international supporters who traveled specifically for the league fixture, the localized conditions in Saint-Denis contrasted sharply with Saturday’s urban clashes. James Brown, a 51-year-old Saints fan visiting from abroad, described the environment directly adjacent to the stadium as wonderful and positive.

While downtown retail closures and transit restrictions marked the capital throughout the weekend, Sunday’s match proceeded without reported interference from the ongoing labor and economic demonstrations. Reuters reported that normal operations resumed around the stadium perimeter as spectators arrived for the afternoon kickoff.