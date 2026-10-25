WSFS Financial core EPS rises 25% in third quarter of 2026

WSFS Financial core EPS rises 25% in third quarter of 2026

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WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) reported third-quarter 2026 core earnings per share of $1.75 on Friday, October 23, 2026, marking a 25% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of 2025. Chief Financial Officer David Burg and Chairman, President, and CEO Rodger Levenson detailed the results during the earnings call, highlighting a core return on assets of 1.58% and a net interest margin of 3.88%.

WSFS Financial Increases Core Net Income and EPS

During the third quarter, WSFS Financial sustained profitability through balanced asset growth and expense discipline. The company achieved a core return on tangible common equity of 20.7%, surpassing prior-quarter levels. Core pre-provision net revenue rose 15% from a year earlier, while core net income climbed 14% to support the 25% jump in core EPS.

Net interest margin expanded by 1 basis point sequentially to 3.88%. Management attributed the margin lift to loan growth and higher yields on investment securities, which offset a 4-basis-point increase in client deposit costs. The securities portfolio yield rose to 2.80% as the bank reinvested principal and interest proceeds into higher-yielding assets.

Metric Q3 2026 Value Quarterly / Annual Change
Core EPS $1.75 +25% YoY
Core ROA 1.58% +10 bps YoY
Net Interest Margin 3.88% +1 bps linked quarter
Efficiency Ratio 56.1% Improved from 60.2% in the third quarter of 2025
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.74% Substantially above well-capitalized benchmarks

Walton Trust Drives Fee Revenue as Loans Expand

Fee revenue generation remained anchored by the Walton Trust division, which reported a 30% year-over-year increase and now accounts for roughly 60% of total core fee revenue. Institutional Services experienced sharp gains, with Corporate Trust and Global Capital Markets growing 45% year-over-year.

WSFS Financial core EPS rises 25% in third quarter of 2026
Photo: activatrade.ca

Gross loans and leases expanded to $13.7 billion, growing at a 5% annualized rate during the quarter despite the ongoing runoff of the Spring EQ portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans rose 9% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, residential mortgage and home equity balances grew 24% year-over-year driven by strong origination demand.

Client Deposits Decline as Deposit Beta Drifts Up

Client deposits declined 3% linked quarter, a drop driven by expected transactional outflows within Institutional Services and commercial segments. However, average core deposits increased 10% year-over-year, with noninterest-bearing balances representing 35% of total average deposits.

CFO David Burg reported that the company exited the rate cycle with a cumulative interest-bearing deposit beta of 41% and recorded an 18% beta during the September rate hike. Burg warned that management expects the deposit beta to drift up over time, projecting an up-cycle cumulative beta of 35% across recent and anticipated rate adjustments heading into the close of 2026.

Asset quality remained stable, highlighted by a net recovery of $0.6 million for the quarter. Problem assets rose 12% linked quarter due to several downgrades in multifamily, though total problem assets remain down 16% year-over-year. The bank established an $8.1 million specific reserve related to a single student housing-related loan downgraded to nonperforming status.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

This allocation included $60 million deployed toward the repurchase of shares.

The company maintained a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.74%, remaining well above regulatory capital requirements. Assets under management and administration reached $109.5 billion, climbing $7.8 billion from the second quarter due to organic account growth and broader market appreciation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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