Hospital K and Hong Ngoc adopt immediate breast reconstruction

According to Globocan 2024, there were 25,711 new cases of breast cancer in Vietnam, the highest figure among all types of cancer. Medical advancements at institutions like Hospital K and Hong Ngoc General Hospital are shifting treatment toward immediate breast reconstruction and minimally invasive surgery, successfully reversing late-stage diagnosis trends.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Immediate Reconstruction: Surgeons can now rebuild the breast during the initial tumor removal operation, eliminating the psychological distress of post-mastectomy tissue loss.

Surgeons can now rebuild the breast during the initial tumor removal operation, eliminating the psychological distress of post-mastectomy tissue loss. Targeted Lymph Node Dissection: Doctors selectively remove only necessary lymph nodes, which dramatically lowers the long-term risk of painful arm swelling known as lymphedema.

Shifting Paradigms at Hospital K and Hong Ngoc General Hospital

Vietnam’s oncology sector is experiencing a fundamental transformation in how clinicians approach breast cancer management. Do Anh Tu, associate professor and deputy director of Hospital K in Hanoi and head of the Vietnam Cancer Society office, addressed the scientific conference focusing on GBCC 2026 insights. Tu emphasized that modern protocols rely heavily on individualization, tailoring interventions to the unique biological and pathological profile of each patient’s tumor.

This customized approach draws on rapid developments across diagnostic imaging, pathology, molecular biology, surgery, endocrinology, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Rather than relying on uniform, radical interventions, surgical teams now prioritize therapies designed to maximize survival while preserving daily functioning. Public health initiatives across Vietnam have directly contributed to this paradigm shift by encouraging proactive screening habits among women nationwide.

Minimally Invasive Techniques and Immediate Reconstruction Protocols

Surgical methodologies have evolved to eliminate unnecessary tissue trauma while maintaining strict oncological safety. Nguyen Dinh Tung, associate professor and head of the Breast Surgery Unit at the Breast and Gynecology Center of Hong Ngoc General Hospital, noted that modern strategies favor conservative resections over historical, highly extensive mastectomies. These modern protocols frequently incorporate selective lymph node mapping and muscle-sparing implant placement.

By placing implants above the pectoral muscle during the primary cancer operation, surgical teams spare patients the psychological trauma of waking up following a complete mastectomy without a breast mound. This approach accelerates emotional recovery, assists patients in returning to work more swiftly, and mitigates long-term complications like chronic arm lymphedema.

Surgical Parameter Traditional Approach Modern Clinical Standard Tumor Presentation Stage Primarily diagnosed in advanced stages (approx. 75%) Primarily diagnosed in early stages (approx. 75%) Mastectomy & Reconstruction Extensive removal with delayed reconstruction phases Immediate reconstruction during the primary oncology procedure Lymph Node Management Comprehensive axillary lymph node clearance Selective lymph node dissection minimizing long-term lymphedema

When to Consult a Doctor

Medical professionals across Vietnamese oncology centers continue urging individuals to pursue routine screenings, noting that timely evaluations frequently uncover tumors measuring less than one centimeter, thereby preserving options for less invasive interventions.

References

VietnamNet: Phượng pháp phẫu thuật giúp bệnh nhân ung thư vú thoát mặc cảm sau ca mổ