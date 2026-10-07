How Chronic Smoking Reprograms Lung Stem Cells to Trigger Cancer

Six Months of Smoke Exposure Rewires Lung Stem Cells

Chronic exposure to cigarette smoke reprograms lung stem cells and alters gene activity, creating pre-cancerous cellular states.

These miniature models simulate specific characteristics of lung tissue and were exposed to cigarette smoke condensate—a chemical mixture and particulate matter found in cigarette smoke—for a duration of six months. Following this prolonged exposure, researchers tracked the emergence of cellular transformations.

The chronic smoke exposure altered gene expression and regulatory mechanisms, driving cellular states that precede tumor development. Natural cellular defense mechanisms, including pathways governing inflammation, immune response, and apoptosis (programmed cell death), were significantly disrupted.

When Mutations Meet Smoke-Reshaped Tissue

When researchers subsequently introduced specific genetic alterations associated with lung cancer—specifically the KRAS mutation and the loss of the tumor suppressor gene TP53—tumors failed to develop in cells that had not undergone prior smoke exposure. Tumor formation occurred exclusively when prior smoke exposure met one of these two genetic modifications, proving that a genetic mutation alone is insufficient to trigger malignancy.

The experimental data established that distinct genetic mutations drive different histological subtypes of lung cancer based on the specific stem cell state affected. The introduction of the KRAS mutation in smoke-exposed organoids generated tumors exhibiting characteristics of lung adenocarcinoma, whereas the loss of the TP53 gene produced tumors resembling squamous cell carcinoma.

Tracing the Cellular Lineage of Subtypes

Tracing the cellular lineage revealed that the KRAS-driven tumors originated primarily from bronchoalveolar stem cells. Conversely, the squamous-like tumors resulting from TP53 loss tracked back to basal stem cells, which normally maintain and repair airway epithelium.

Chronic cigarette smoke thus reshapes the pulmonary architecture and dictates how cells respond to subsequent somatic mutations.

Translating Epigenetic Changes to Clinical Care

Beyond the mutational hit, smoking does more than just cause random genetic mutations; it fundamentally alters the biological state of lung stem cells, priming them to become cancerous when mutations eventually occur. Different genetic faults target specific types of lung stem cells, directly determining whether a person develops adenocarcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma. Uncovering these early, silent epigenetic changes could lead to novel molecular tests that identify high-risk individuals before malignant tumors form.

Photo: خبرني

Future Avenues in Prevention and Immunotherapy

Researchers note that understanding these early changes may help identify molecular indicators in the future to detect people most at risk for lung cancer, and could also reveal new targets for prevention and treatment. The study also points to the future possibility of combining epigenetic target therapies with immunotherapy, especially for tumors that do not respond to current treatments.