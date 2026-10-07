Feyenoord midfielder Jakub Moder has taken a step in his recovery from a knee injury, appearing in training footage alongside Gonçalo Borges released by the club.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Depth: Moder’s return to the training pitch initiates his integration timeline, though his full match fitness remains weeks away following a 160-plus day layoff.

Moder’s return to the training pitch initiates his integration timeline, though his full match fitness remains weeks away following a 160-plus day layoff. Midfield Rotation: Strong recent form from summer additions like Charles Vanhoutte and returning loanee Gjivai Zechiël means Moder faces intense competition to reclaim his box-to-box role under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Strong recent form from summer additions like Charles Vanhoutte and returning loanee Gjivai Zechiël means Moder faces intense competition to reclaim his box-to-box role under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Squad Availability: With key contributors Anis Hadj Moussa and Tsuyoshi Watanabe also returning to training after minor international break scares, Feyenoord’s depth chart stabilizes ahead of the upcoming Eredivisie clash against AZ.

The Long Road Back for the Polish Midfielder

Jakub Moder’s absence has weighed heavily on Feyenoord’s squad depth since his last competitive appearance on April 12, 2026, during a 1-1 draw against NEC FCUpdate.nl. Having spent more than 160 days on the sidelines due to persistent knee issues, the 27-year-old midfielder has missed crucial tactical evolutions within Van Bronckhorst’s side VoetbalPrimeur. The newly published club media footage captures Moder actively contesting a duel with teammate Gonçalo Borges, signaling a vital escalation in his physical load management and a transition back into competitive contact training.

Midfield Reconfiguration During the Layoff

While Moder battled rehabilitation milestones, Feyenoord’s front office and technical staff successfully adapted to the roster vacancy. The arrival of Charles Vanhoutte combined with Gjivai Zechiël’s reintegration following his loan spell at FC Utrecht completely reshaped the central corridor VoetbalPrimeur. This revamped engine room has maintained high tactical fluidity and defensive cover, leaving Moder to fight for a spot that featured him making nine Eredivisie starts last campaign VoetbalPrimeur. Re-establishing his tactical understanding of Van Bronckhorst’s positional demands will dictate how rapidly he transitions from partial training participant to matchday option.

Photo: Voetbalzone

Player Status Last Appearance Primary Injury Jakub Moder Returned to Training April 12, 2026 Knee Gijs Smal On Training Pitch July 1, 2026 Ankle Anis Hadj Moussa Available (Pajntjes Cleared) During International Break Minor Knock Tsuyoshi Watanabe Available (Pajntjes Cleared) During International Break Minor Knock

AZ Clash Preparations and Squad Fitness

As the international break draws to a close, attention shifts immediately to the upcoming Eredivisie heavyweight fixture against AZ at De Kuip 1908.nl. Beyond Moder’s encouraging progression, Feyenoord received further relief regarding Anis Hadj Moussa and Tsuyoshi Watanabe. Both players picked up minor knocks while away with their respective national teams, prompting brief medical evaluation in Rotterdam Voetbalzone. Club watcher Martijn Krabbendam indicated on the Dick Voormekaar podcast that neither issue is severe enough to threaten their availability for the weekend Voetbalzone. Meanwhile, defender Gijs Smal was also spotted on the training pitch working his way back from a July ankle injury, compounding a wave of positive medical updates 1908.nl. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is scheduled to address the media in his pre-match press conference, where final decisions on squad registration and matchday readiness will be formally confirmed.

Photo: VoetbalPrimeur

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