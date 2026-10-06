India wins 85 medals at 2026 Asian Games with breakthroughs in several sports

India finished its 2026 Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze finishes. Although the tally fell short of the record 106 medals won in Hangzhou two years prior, the games delivered historic breakthroughs across shooting, archery, boxing, and athletics.

India wrapped up its 2026 campaign in Japan with 85 total medals, landing fourth in the overall continental standings behind China, Japan, and South Korea, as reported by The Hindu. The nation fielded a pruned-down contingent of 495 athletes across 36 sports, translating to a 25% smaller squad compared to the previous quadrennial event, according to ESPN. The raw medal count fell short of the historic 106-medal haul recorded in Hangzhou in 2023.

Indian Compound Archers Sweep Gold and Secure Olympic Quota

Indian compound archers dominated the competition by sweeping all three team gold medals—securing victories in the women’s team, men’s team, and mixed team events, The Indian Express noted. The mixed-team victory achieved by Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav after a tense shoot-off against South Korea also earned India its first Olympic quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, where mixed-team compound makes its debut on the Olympic program.

Indian Team Gold Medals Ceremony | Asian Games 2026

At the Sports Authority of India center in Sonepat, archers spent 15 days training inside a precise replica of the environment awaiting them in Japan, complete with matching screens, music systems, podiums, and lighting schemes. Other allocations during the preparation cycle included wrestling, weightlifting, and various team disciplines, while sports like MMA, eSports, and sport climbing received no financial allocation from the government.

In the mixed-team final, both nations were locked at 157-157 after four ends before Taniparthi and Jadhav edged out Korea’s Park Jungyoon and Choi Yonghee in the shoot-off, The Indian Express detailed. Alongside the compound triumphs, Kumkum Mohod claimed gold in the women’s individual recurve event, upending South Korea and registering what ESPN described as a watershed moment for Indian recurve archery. Other medal contributions came across multiple disciplines, including a bronze in the women’s skiff by Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma, a silver by Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis in the men’s skiff, and a bronze in the women’s dinghy by Nethra Kumanan.

Asian Games 2026 | Neeru Dhanda Creates History, Wins India’s Fifth Gold At Asian Games

Neeru Dhanda Wins Trap Gold as Athletes Break Records

Amid a rain-lashed range in Urenocho, Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold in trap shooting at the Asian Games, ending a 48-year wait since Randhir Singh’s 1978 victory, The Hindu reported. Dhanda then paired with Kynan Chenai to secure mixed team trap gold with a score of 34 hits out of 40, establishing a new Asian record, The Hindu noted. Across athletics events, athletes broke a total of five national records.

Lovlina Borgohain captured gold in the women’s 75kg category, making her only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games title, India Today and The Hindu confirmed. Parveen Hooda added a second gold in the 65kg division, while Ankush Panghal topped the men’s 75kg class to complete a three-gold boxing haul, according to The Hindu. Vithya Ramraj secured a three-medal haul—including gold in the women’s 4x400m relay alongside Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, and Prachi Choudhary—while breaking PT Usha’s long-standing national record in the 400m hurdles to take bronze, The Guardian reported. Sawan Barwal also ended a 44-year drought by winning a men’s marathon medal with a national-record time of 2:11:37, News18 added.

Photo: indianexpress.com

Athletes Face Personal Hardships

Beneath the headline medal counts lay profound stories of financial struggle and familial sacrifice.

Personal transitions resonated deeply across the contingent.

Neeru Dhanda EXCLUSIVE: India's First Women's Trap Gold At Asian Games 2026, Shares Her Joy

“I often think about how someone who didn’t even have food at home now holds two international medals.” Speaker Name, verified role

Audits Reveal Wide Performance Gaps

Out of the 495 athletes sent to Aichi-Nagoya, 137 competitors across 16 disciplines returned empty-handed, while another 64 athletes across six sports managed only bronze, according to an exhaustive sport-by-sport audit conducted by The Times of India. In total, 201 athletes accounted for just six bronze medals across 22 disciplines. India competed in 259 medal events and converted only 20 into podium finishes—a 7.7% event-podium conversion rate, The Times of India noted.

Government financial allocations during the preparation cycle from November 2023 to August 2026 totaled a substantial sum across disciplines, The Times of India reported. Funding leaders included badminton and cycling track, contrasting sharply with sports like MMA, esports, and sport climbing, which received no government expenditure. Other allocations in the government audit included rowing, swimming, gymnastics, judo, wushu, volleyball, sepaktakraw, equestrian, rugby, surfing, karate, soft tennis, and kurash. India previously collected 106 medals during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Neeru Dhanda: First Individual Gold Medalist for India at Asian Games 2026 | Doordarshan Sports