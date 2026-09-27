Indonesia Students Show High Environmental Commitment in PISA 2025

Indonesia’s 15-year-old students present a striking paradox in the newly released Volume I of the PISA 2025 results, demonstrating soaring personal ambition for ecological stewardship despite lagging behind international benchmarks in formal environmental-science proficiency.

The PISA 2025 Framework and Indonesia’s Science Deficit

The PISA 2025 assessment evaluates student environmental agency across four interconnected pillars: academic proficiency, personal and collective attitudes, commitment to action, and school-based learning opportunities. According to the report detailed by Adides Gidson Simanjuntak, Environmental Systems and Societies teacher at Beacon Academy in Jakarta, these dimensions reinforce one another, though proficiency does not always mirror enthusiasm.

In the academic testing dimension, which measures understanding of Earth systems and socio-ecological impacts, Indonesian students score below the OECD average. Approximately 39.5% of Indonesian students reach Level 2 or above. At Level 2, learners can explain how human activities affect Earth systems and reason through practical solutions to climate risks. Those falling short of this baseline are categorized as low performers.

High Ambition Versus Academic Reality

Despite the academic hurdles, the data reveals remarkably high environmental attitudes and belief in personal efficacy among Indonesian youth. Rather than reporting deep scientific awareness, students display immense confidence in their ability to drive change. Roughly 94.4% of Indonesian students believe collective community action can resolve environmental issues.

This optimism translates into tangible commitment. Around 94.5% of Indonesian students participated in at least one measured environmental activity over the prior year, placing the nation among the highest-performing global economies on this metric. Also, 92.5% express interest in pursuing careers centered on environmental protection.

Yet this enthusiasm coexists with a sharp proficiency divide. Data shows that 54.7% of Indonesian students care deeply about the global environment while remaining below the Level 2 proficiency threshold. Strong ecological concern does not automatically equate to advanced scientific mastery.

Inequities further complicate education. Advantaged Indonesian students post an average score of roughly 425 points in environmental science, compared to about 375 points for disadvantaged peers—a stark 50-point gap where geographic location and socioeconomic status heavily influence learning outcomes.

Classroom Support and the Path Forward

School environments play a vital stabilizing role. Indonesian students frequently report strong support from educators who introduce ecological dilemmas, host discussions on practical solutions, and evaluate scientific understanding. While PISA notes these opportunities correlate with stronger agency, bridging the 50-point achievement gap between socioeconomic groups remains essential for turning youthful optimism into lasting, scientifically grounded changemaking.