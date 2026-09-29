Indonesia Suspends Five Officials Over Luxury Prison Compound

On September 23, investigators from Indonesia’s Ombudsman discovered more than 10 residential units inside Cibinong Prison in Bogor, near Jakarta. The compound featured air conditioning, big-screen TVs, a gym, and a golf simulator, prompting authorities to suspend five officials, including the prison chief.
A Hidden Village Behind Penitentiary Walls
During a surprise inspection on September 23, oversight bodies walked past standard cell blocks and stumbled into a parallel reality. Syafrida Rachmawati Rasahan, a member of Indonesia’s Ombudsman, detailed a complex featuring over 10 residential units separate from regular prison cells.
Investigators documented air conditioners, big-screen televisions, refrigerators, sofas, dining areas, a gym, and even a golf simulator under construction. Luxury vehicles sat parked within the complex. Rasahan noted that investigators encountered inmates living in spaces resembling homestays, apartments, and villas rather than prison housing.
The 4-hectare (10-acre) Cibinong prison houses a mixed population of high-profile inmates, including convicted corruption offenders. Yet, official identities of the individuals residing in the compound remain undisclosed. Rudi Setiawan, inspector general of the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, confirmed that buildings originally intended as official housing for prison personnel were being examined to see if they were converted into unauthorized accommodations for inmates.
Immediate Fallout and Structural Suspensions
Public pressure mounted following the Ombudsman’s news conference on Tuesday. Lawmakers, anti-corruption activists, and watchdog groups demanded transparency regarding who occupied the facilities and whether prison officials accepted payments in exchange for the privileges. The investigation centers on whether prison employees accepted bribes in exchange for the privileges.
The institutional response was swift. Setiawan announced that dozens of inmates and facility employees underwent questioning. Consequently, the Ministry suspended five structural officials, including the Cibinong prison chief, suspected of being responsible for the incident.
Systemic Vulnerabilities in Indonesia’s Corrections
Indonesia’s corrections system has struggled for years with overcrowding, corruption and repeated allegations that affluent inmates can buy privileges unavailable to the broader prison population.
|Investigation Detail
|Reported Fact
|Inspection Date
|September 23
|Location
|Cibinong Prison, Bogor, near Jakarta
|Key Findings
|Over 10 residential units, gym, golf simulator under construction, luxury vehicles
|Official Action
|Five structural officials suspended, including the prison chief
|Investigating Body
|Indonesia’s Ombudsman & Ministry of Immigration and Corrections
The Path Forward for Accountability
As investigators comb through testimonies, the spotlight remains on the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections.