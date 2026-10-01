Instagram Adds Free AI Assistant to Edits App for Video Creators

Instagram is rolling out a free AI assistant within its Edits video-editing app in the US, allowing creators to analyze their Reels performance data and generate personalized content ideas. Announced on Wednesday by app lead Brett Westervelt, the tool processes metrics like retention and views to suggest scripts and hooks without taking over creative decisions.

Brett Westervelt Outlines the Edits Assistant Launch in the United States

Meta is pushing deeper into the creator tools market by embedding a conversational chatbot directly inside Edits, its dedicated video-editing software. The rollout, confirmed in a blog post by Brett Westervelt on Wednesday, brings the assistant to all Edits users in the United States. Creators frequently struggle to interpret why specific videos gain traction while others stall. The Edits assistant aims to solve this friction point by digesting complex performance datasets directly inside the workspace.

How the AI Reads Reels Data and Generates Content Concepts

Under the hood, the Edits assistant aggregates a creator’s specific account telemetry. This includes traditional performance metrics such as follows, views, video retention curves, likes, and shares. The system then cross-references these numbers with incoming comments, broader platform trends, and documented audience interests. Creators can type conversational queries into the chat interface—asking, for instance, why one Reel held audience attention while another failed, or what specific themes resonated over the past month. Based on these inputs, the assistant recommends tailored video concepts, hooks, captions, and scripts. Furthermore, the tool analyzes variations of trial reels, suggests niche-specific trending audio, and lets users save recommended tracks straight from the chat window.

Creator Council Testing Feedback and Platform Comparisons

Before the public rollout, Instagram tested early iterations of the assistant with a select council of creators. Creator @jaleesajaikaran noted in the company’s blog post that the AI suggested mixing a seven-second reel into her standard one-minute video rotation. Another tester, @turnipvegan, described the utility as a “cheat code for creators.” Despite these endorsements, Westervelt emphasized that the technology is strictly analytical rather than generative in a creative sense. “One thing we heard consistently: creators want a tool that handles the analysis, not one that does the creative work for them,” Westervelt wrote. “Edits assistant does the digging for you. The creative calls are still yours.”

The Edits app itself was launched last year by Meta as a direct rival to CapCut, the popular video-editing application owned by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, as petapixel.com reported. The competitive landscape for creator utilities continues to tighten rapidly. Last week, YouTube announced plans to build a conversational video editing tool slated for release early next year, alongside broader platform integrations for AI creator tools. Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted this month that overall platform engagement drops by half without algorithmic curation.

Daily Prompt Limits and Meta One Subscription Pricing Tiers

While the Edits assistant is free to use, Meta has instituted a daily prompt limit for standard accounts. Power users requiring higher usage caps will soon need a Meta One subscription, according to Instagram’s announcements. Meta recently introduced the Meta One subscription umbrella to bundle paid features across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp alongside expanded AI access. Individual app tiers start at $2.99 per month, while the most expensive enterprise and business tiers climb as high as $499 a month, as reported by Matt Tate for Engadget and detailed by petapixel.com.